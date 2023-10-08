Denver Broncos Receiving Trade Calls

The Denver Broncos are a team still searching for answers. They are currently 1-3 and reside in last place in the competitive AFC West. The team hoped bringing in a proven head coach in Sean Payton would turn them back into a competitive team again. However, they are still a team who looks to be rebuilding. While the offense has improved, their defense has now taken a step back and is the worst unit in the NFL. Now, the Denver Broncos are receiving calls from other teams about potential trades after they dealt Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers this past week. Depending on how well the Broncos perform in the next couple of weeks, we could see some major shakeups coming in the Mile High city.

Denver Broncos Receiving Calls From Other Teams About Potential Trades

Their Upcoming Games

The Denver Broncos match up against the New York Jets, but it is a game they cannot overlook. The Jets almost defeated the Kansas City Chiefs last week and Zach Wilson started to show signs of potential. With Denver’s defense being ranked dead last coming into this game, the Broncos could be in for a tough fight. After New York, they face the defending champion, Kansas City Chiefs, on Thursday Night football.

As many know, the Chiefs have been a thorn in their side for many years now. They eventually play the Green Bay Packers and then the Chiefs once again right before the trade deadline. If the team cannot right the ship before Halloween, expect some fan favorite Denver Broncos to be on the move.

Key Denver Broncos Who Could be on the Move

The receiving duo of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton has garnered a lot of interest over the years. The same can be said this season as the team has been fielding inquiries about them over the past couple of days. If the team cannot string together some wins, expect one, or even both of these promising wideouts to be changing locations.

Other key players some fans have speculated could be moved are star safety, Justin Simmons, and the promising cornerback, Patrick Surtain II. Surtain is still unlikely to be traded due to his promise, but with Simmons starting to get later on in his career, the Broncos may consider shipping him to a contender to give him a legitimate chance at a ring. All in all, big changes could be on the horizon for the reeling Denver Broncos.

