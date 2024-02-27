MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers trade outfielder Manuel Margot to the Twins

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded outfielder Manuel Margot of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic to the Minnesota Twins with infield prospect Rayne Doncon of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic and cash for infield prospect Noah Miller of Fredonia, Wisconsin on Monday according to Rogers Sportsnet. Doncon and Miller both play second base and shortstop. Miller was the Twins first round pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Never played for the Dodgers

Margot never had the chance to play for Los Angeles. That is because he was in the Dodgers’s offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. On December 16, Margot was traded from the Rays to the Dodgers with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow of Newhall, California and cash for outfielder Jonny DeLuca of Thousand Oaks, California, and pitcher Ryan Pepiot of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Who has Margot previously played with?

Margot spent his first four Major League seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019. He then spent his last four seasons from 2020 to 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Margot in 2023

Margot batted .264 with four home runs and 38 runs batted in. During 99 games, 311 at bats, and 336 plate appearances, Margot scored 39 runs and had 82 hits, 21 doubles, one triple, nine stolen bases, 18 walks, 117 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .310, and a slugging percentage of .376. Margot’s triple came in a 7-3 Rays win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 24.

Margot also had a four-hit game. On September 26 in a 9-7 Rays win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, he had four singles, scored two runs and had two runs batted in.

Dodgers think highly of Miller

The one thing that came out of this trade is the fact that the Dodgers think highly of Miller. They traded an established Major League Baseball player and a prospect to get him. It is interesting because Miller only batted .223 in A+ ball last year with Cedar Rapids.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
