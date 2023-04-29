Tennis News and Rumors

Five Facts About Andre Agassi Who Turns 53 On April 29

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi, the eight-time Grand Slam Champion, turns 53 on April 29, 2023.

Agassi brought a certain flair to professional tennis that was rarely seen before him.

With his neon clothes and long locks, he became a fan favorite.

Here are five facts about Andre Agassi.

1. “Image Is Everything”

The Canon camera company appropriately chose Agassi as their spokesman for the EOS Rebel Camera.

The tagline, “Image is everything” suited Agassi perfectly in the early 1990s.

2. He Skipped Wimbledon Because He Didn’t Want To Wear White

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is arguably the most prestigious in the sport, and it is steeped in tradition.

One of those traditions is that the players wear all-white clothing from head to toe.

This was not a policy that Agassi liked so he skipped the tournament from 1988 to 1990.

He won Wimbledon in 1992, the first Grand Slam win of his career.

3. His Hollywood Partners Came To His Matches To Cheer Him On 

Agassi was married to actress Brookie Shields from 1997-1999.

She was often in the crowd at his matches.

In addition to Shields, Agassi dated music legend Barbara Streisand who was also spotted at his matches from time to time.

Streisand is 28 years older than Agassi, but the age difference did not bother either of them during their romance.

4. He Won His Only French Open The Same Year As His Future Wife Won Her Last

Andre Agassi completed the career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 1999.

The women’s singles champion at the 1999 French Open was his future wife Steffi Graf.

This was her 22nd and final Grand Slam title.

Graf retired in August 1999, and the couple married on October 22, 2001.

He played until 2006.

5. He Played Against Legends Of The Game And Later Became One Of Them

Agassi’s career spanned from the late 1980s until the mid-2000s which means he faced legends of the game from multiple generations.

Through those years, he played John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer with some regularity.

Agassi is one of the most popular American tennis players to ever play the game, and tennis has not been the same since he retired.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Simona Halep

Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep Provides Frustrating Update On Her Doping Suspension

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Emma Radacanu
Tennis Hall Of Famer Andy Roddick Discusses Emma Raducanu’s Struggles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer
What’s At Stake As Young Generation Tries To Overtake Big 3 At Grand Slams In Men’s Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Wins Second Straight Barcelona Open, Completes Ceremonial Pool Dive
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka’s Reaction To Iga Swiatek’s Prized New Porsche Receives Mixed Reviews
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Murray
Andy Murray Shares Daughter’s Handwritten Note After He Coached Her Playing Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Madrid Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top