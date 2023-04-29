Five Facts About Andre Agassi Who Turns 53 On April 29

Andre Agassi, the eight-time Grand Slam Champion, turns 53 on April 29, 2023.

Agassi brought a certain flair to professional tennis that was rarely seen before him.

With his neon clothes and long locks, he became a fan favorite.

Here are five facts about Andre Agassi.

1. “Image Is Everything”

The Canon camera company appropriately chose Agassi as their spokesman for the EOS Rebel Camera.

The tagline, “Image is everything” suited Agassi perfectly in the early 1990s.

2. He Skipped Wimbledon Because He Didn’t Want To Wear White

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is arguably the most prestigious in the sport, and it is steeped in tradition.

One of those traditions is that the players wear all-white clothing from head to toe.

This was not a policy that Agassi liked so he skipped the tournament from 1988 to 1990.

He won Wimbledon in 1992, the first Grand Slam win of his career.

1992. A Grand Slam breakthrough. Andre Agassi shares his favourite memory of #Wimbledon…#MyWimbledonMemory pic.twitter.com/N1r9OPCtJ8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2017

3. His Hollywood Partners Came To His Matches To Cheer Him On

Agassi was married to actress Brookie Shields from 1997-1999.

She was often in the crowd at his matches.

In addition to Shields, Agassi dated music legend Barbara Streisand who was also spotted at his matches from time to time.

Streisand is 28 years older than Agassi, but the age difference did not bother either of them during their romance.

Just a quick reminder that Andre Agassi and Barbara Streisand once dated. pic.twitter.com/6Kpr7qgySJ — 𝙳𝙾𝙻𝙻𝚈 𝙵𝙰𝚁𝚃𝙸𝙽' (@DrGorillaFarts) January 5, 2018

4. He Won His Only French Open The Same Year As His Future Wife Won Her Last

Andre Agassi completed the career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 1999.

On this day in 1999: Tennis star Andre Agassi rallies to win the French Open and become the 5th man to complete a "career Grand Slam"- winning each of the four major tournaments. He retired with 8 grand slam titles: 4x Australian Open

2x US Open

1x French Open

1x Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uMeQYzKlsM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2020

The women’s singles champion at the 1999 French Open was his future wife Steffi Graf.

June 5th, 1999, #RolandGarros. Stefanie Graf defeated Martina Hingis to claim her 22nd and last Grand Slam title at the French Open. 🇩🇪#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/20L1rO2PhU — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 5, 2019

This was her 22nd and final Grand Slam title.

Graf retired in August 1999, and the couple married on October 22, 2001.

He played until 2006.

5. He Played Against Legends Of The Game And Later Became One Of Them

Agassi’s career spanned from the late 1980s until the mid-2000s which means he faced legends of the game from multiple generations.

Through those years, he played John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer with some regularity.

Agassi is one of the most popular American tennis players to ever play the game, and tennis has not been the same since he retired.

