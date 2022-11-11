NCAAF

Florida Gators Get QB Recruit Jaden Rashada After He Backs Out of Miami Commitment

David Evans
Ahead of this Saturday’s game against South Carolina, the Florida Gators received some exciting news. Quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has flipped from Miami and his heading to Gainesville. The four-star recruit announced via social media that he had made the decision to switch from the Hurricanes to Florida on Thursday. He is the seventh ranked quarterback in the class of 2023.

Rashada Tweets New Commitment

Florida Gators’ college football program received a surprise boost on Thursday with the flip of Jaden Rashada from Miami. Rashada had committed to the Hurricanes back in June, but yesterday announced on social media that he was instead heading to Gainesville.

“God is great. Please respect my decision,” Rashada tweeted along with a note outlining his reasoning.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been weighing my options heavily … I have dreamed of playing SEC football since I was a little kid,” Rashada tweeted. “After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family and those close to me, I have decided to change my commitment and play for the University of Florida.

“I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it.”

Rashada was a much sought-after prospect out of Pittsburg High School in California. He racked up 32 offers before visiting Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami and Ole Miss this spring and summer. Depending on the future of current QB Anthony Richardson, he could end up as one of six or seven quarterbacks on the UF roster. Obviously, with the transfer portal in play more than ever, that could change before the start of next season.

Although they are yet to have any 5-star commitments for 2023, according to 247Sports, Florida currently has the eighth ranked recruiting class for next year.

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

