Four intriguing first round matches from first round of Wimbledon

The third major of the grand slam season takes place on Monday from London, England. There will be great intrigue with Wimbledon this year after the 2022 event was considered by many as an exhibition tournament as ATP and WTA points were not awarded. Here are the top four matches.

4) (24) Yoshihito Nishioka–Japan vs. Daniel Elahi Galan–Colombia

The one seeded men’s player who could be in trouble over the first two days is Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, who is playing the talented Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan. In the first round of Wimbledon last year, Galan beat Dominik Koepfer of Germany in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 7-6. Then in the United States Open of 2022, Galan upset the fourth seed and two-time grand slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5, and rising Australian Jordan Thompson 6-3, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. This is their first meeting on the ATP Tour.

3) (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas–Greece vs. Dominic Thiem–Austria

Here we have Tsitsipas, the 2021 French Open finalist and 2023 Australian Open finalist against Thiem, the 2020 United States Open champion. Head-to-head Thiem has the slim 5-4 advantage. This will be the second match all-time at a grand slam. Thiem beat Tsitsipas 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the 2018 French Open. This will be their first meeting all-time on grass.

2) (7) Coco Gauff–United States vs. Sofia Kenin–United States

This all-American battle has two grand slam finalists from the past. Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia reached the final of the 2022 French Open, and Kenin of Pembroke Pines, Florida actually won the 2020 Australian Open, in addition to reaching the 2020 French Open final. Head-to-head, Kenin and Gauff have beaten each other once. Kenin beat Gauff 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 in the fourth round of the 2020 Australian Open, and Gauff beat Kenin 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the 2023 ASB Classic in New Zealand.

1) Elena Svitolina–Ukraine vs. Venus Williams–United States

Here we have the seven-time grand slam singles champion, Venus Williams of Lynwood, California, against the two-time grand slam semifinalist, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Williams won Wimbledon in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008, and the United States Open in 2000 and 2001. Svitolina reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the United States Open in 2019. Head-to-head, Svitolina has won three of four meetings, including three matches in a row.