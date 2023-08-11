MLB News and Rumors

Four key MLB series that start August 11

Jeremy Freeborn
The playoff races are heating up in Major League Baseball at the moment. Here are four key series that start on August 11.

Minnesota Twins @ Philadelphia Phillies

The Twins lead the American League Central at 60 wins and 57 losses. They have a three and a half game lead on the second place Cleveland Guardians. The Phillies are at 64 wins and 52 losses and hold down the top wildcard spot in the National League. They lead the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds by four and a half games for a playoff position.

Twins second baseman Willi Castro of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico is currently third in the American League with 29 stolen bases, and Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez of Cabimas, Venezuela is second in the American League with 173 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker of Shreveport, Louisiana leads the Major Leagues with 13 wins. Lopez gets the start for the Twins on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have the third wildcard spot in the American League at 65 wins and 52 losses. They are one and a half games up on the Seattle Mariners. The Cubs are at 59 wins and 56 losses. They are tied for second place in the National League Central with the Cincinnati Reds and two and a half games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago is also half a game back of the Miami Marlins for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi leads the Major Leagues with 13 wins. He is also second in the Major Leagues with a 2.68 earned run average. Steele gets the start on Saturday for Chicago.

Baltimore Orioles @ Seattle Mariners

The Orioles have the best record in the American League at 71 wins and 44 losses. They have a three game lead not only in the league, but the American League East Division as well over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mariners are at 62 wins and 52 losses, and trail the Toronto Blue Jays by a game and a half for the final wildcard spot in the American League.

The Orioles are led by Felix Bautista of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He leads the Major Leagues with 31 saves. Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby of Rye, New York is second in the American League with 16 quality starts. He gets the start Saturday for Seattle.

Texas Rangers @ San Francisco Giants

The Rangers lead the American League West at 68 wins and 47 losses. They have a two and a half game lead over the Houston Astros. The Giants are at 62 wins and 53 losses, and have the second wildcard spot in the National League. They lead the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs by three games for a playoff position.

The Rangers are led by outfielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba, who leads the American League with 89 runs batted in, and second baseman Marcus Semien of San Francisco, California, who is second in the American League with 132 hits.

The Giants are led by starting pitcher Logan Webb of Rocklin, California, and closer Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic. Webb leads the Major Leagues with 17 quality starts and Doval leads the Major Leagues with  33 saves. Webb gets the start on Sunday for the Giants.

 

 

 

 

Blue Jays Cubs Mariners MLB News and Rumors Orioles Phillies Rangers S.F. Giants Twins
