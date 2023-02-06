For years, Serena and Venus Williams were the top American players on the WTA Tour.

Now in their 40s, Serena has retired, and Venus is playing less and less so it is time to look at the next generation of American tennis players.

Coco Gauff gets a lot of deserved publicity and recognition, but she is not the only one to watch.

Alycia Parks is the 2023 Lyon Open Champion.

She defeated fifth-ranked Caroline Garcia to earn the title.

Here are four things to know about Alycia Parks.

1. The 22-Year-Old Hails From Georgia

Parks was born on December 31, 2000, in Atlanta, Georgia.

She is coached by her father Michael Parks who introduced her to tennis at a young age.

Parks took to the sport immediately and loved it.

She said:

“I wanted to become a professional tennis player at seven years old. When I first hit the ball, that’s when I knew, okay, I want to go pro in this.”

2. Parks Plays Both Singles and Doubles

Parks has a 2022 WTA Tour win in doubles with fellow American Caty McNally.

She is part of a growing list of young players including Gauff, Jesse Pegulla, and McNally who play both singles and doubles regularly in tournaments.

3. She Captured Her First WTA Singles Title On February 5, 2023

Parks was unseeded in the Lyon tournament.

Beating the fifth-ranked player in the world and the hometown favorite, Caroline Garcia, was the biggest win of her career.

In 2022, she beat former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the first round of the 2022 AGEL Open in Ostrava before losing in the second round to Maria Sakkari.

4. Her Goal Is A Top Ten Ranking In 2023

Parks is a thoughtful player who has set her sights on a top-ten ranking in 2023.

Prior to the 2023 Australian Open, she laid out the plan.

She said:

“The next short goal is 50, because I’m 75 but I definitely see myself as top 10 this year.”

Parks lost in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open, but her win at Lyon puts her at 51st in the world.

Part of that goal is obviously a spot in the Grand Slam main draws, an occurrence that has only happened one time at the 2021 U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open, she matched Venus Williams’s record for the fastest recorded serve at 129 miles per hour.

American tennis is in good hands with Jess Pegula, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Caty McNally, and Alycia Parks.

One of these women could join Sofia Kenin (2020 Australian Open) and Sloane Stephens (2017 U.S. Open) as a new Grand Slam Champion in 2023.