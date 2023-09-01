Tennis News and Rumors

Frances Tiafoe Comes From Behind To Win, Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek Win 1R Match In Mixed

Wendi Oliveros
Frances Tiafoe

Tenth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe came from one set down to win a four-set match against 22nd-seed Adrian Mannarino of France at the US Open on Friday.


After the match, Tiafoe was visibly relieved to get by the crafty Mannarino.

He said:

“He’s so annoying to play. He’s bunting the ball around. It’s so slow. You look at him & are like ‘What’s he doing?’ But it’s so effective.. he’s super tough. I’m happy the match is over. He’s super annoying to play”

Big Foe had the home crowd fired up for him as he crossed the threshold to victory.

Tiafoe paid homage to Arthur Ashe whose name is on the stadium where he played today.

Jessica Pegula And Austin Krajicek Win In Mixed Doubles

After winning her singles match on Thursday, Jessica Pegula was asked about playing mixed doubles at the US Open.

She talked about how she and Austin Krajicek (the No. 1 seeded team) have been knocked out of so many tournaments in the first round.

They just want to get a win and advance into the tournament.

Her wish came true on Friday.

The pair defeated Laura Siegemund and Sander Gille in the deciding tiebreak by the score of 10-4.

 

Krajicek and Pegula were US Open semifinalists in 2021 and hope to keep the winning streak alive in 2023.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
