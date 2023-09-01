Tenth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe came from one set down to win a four-set match against 22nd-seed Adrian Mannarino of France at the US Open on Friday.

BIG FOE IS BACK IN THE #USOPEN FOURTH ROUND! 😤 Frances Tiafoe beats Mannarino to reach the round of 16 at a major for the 6th time. pic.twitter.com/LRvBN8c3ES — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 1, 2023



After the match, Tiafoe was visibly relieved to get by the crafty Mannarino.

He said:

“He’s so annoying to play. He’s bunting the ball around. It’s so slow. You look at him & are like ‘What’s he doing?’ But it’s so effective.. he’s super tough. I’m happy the match is over. He’s super annoying to play”

Big Foe had the home crowd fired up for him as he crossed the threshold to victory.

The US Open crowd goes absolutely WILD for Frances Tiafoe. Electricity in this stadium today. All for Big Foe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LW2SP2Ea1A — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023

Tiafoe paid homage to Arthur Ashe whose name is on the stadium where he played today.

Frances Tiafoe spoke about Arthur Ashe: “I’ve always watched this tournament as a kid… The fans are unbelievable. There’s so much history here. Arthur Ashe stadium. What a legend. I just want my name in the same sentence as his.” Chills. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g3s0jbcYBs — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023

Jessica Pegula And Austin Krajicek Win In Mixed Doubles

After winning her singles match on Thursday, Jessica Pegula was asked about playing mixed doubles at the US Open.

She talked about how she and Austin Krajicek (the No. 1 seeded team) have been knocked out of so many tournaments in the first round.

They just want to get a win and advance into the tournament.

Her wish came true on Friday.

The pair defeated Laura Siegemund and Sander Gille in the deciding tiebreak by the score of 10-4.

Jessica Pegula / Austin Krajicek won their match vs Laura Siegemund / Sander Gille at US Open, 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 — TennisONE Scores (@T1App_Scores) September 1, 2023

Can’t stop, won’t stop! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek are heading to the Mixed Doubles Semifinal! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/4ljlvnRqzX — USTA (@usta) September 7, 2021

Krajicek and Pegula were US Open semifinalists in 2021 and hope to keep the winning streak alive in 2023.

