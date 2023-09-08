Friday’s Celebrity Sightings At The 2023 US Open

It is a busy day on the final Friday of the 2023 US Open.
Celebrities were out in full force to enjoy the matches.
Here are the celebrities spotted in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
1. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Actress Emily Blunt and her husband and fellow actor John Krasinski made it a family affair at the US Open.
Emily Blunt #USOpen pic.twitter.com/O0uEIIY5Ub
— Tennis HQ 📸 (@TennisHQ_) September 8, 2023
2. Savannah Guthrie
Today anchor Savannah Guthrie is an avid tennis fan so it is no surprise to see her in the stands on a Friday afternoon.
I spy @SavannahGuthrie sitting near @jonbonjovi and #AnnaWintour at @usopen
Years ago, I wanted to be Johnny Carson’s friend because he got all the good seats at Grand Slams. Hey, Savannah, need a tennis buddy??? pic.twitter.com/Zxh6odPCzF
— Dr. Derek Price, DBA 🇺🇲🎾🎵🎬 (@DrDerekPriceDBA) September 8, 2023
3. Jon Bon Jovi
Speaking of tennis fans, singer Jon Bon Jovi is a big fan.
He was at the Miami Open earlier this year and at Wimbledon in the summer.
4. Anna Wintour
Vogue editor-in-chief was seated near Bon Jovi and Guthrie.
5. Charlize Theron
Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron was also on-site at the US Open.
Expect to see more celebrities on Saturday and Sunday for the women’s and men’s singles finals.
