Friday’s Celebrity Sightings At The 2023 US Open

Wendi Oliveros
US Open 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Has The Best Odds To Win

It is a busy day on the final Friday of the 2023 US Open.

Celebrities were out in full force to enjoy the matches.

Here are the celebrities spotted in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

 

1. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Actress Emily Blunt and her husband and fellow actor John Krasinski made it a family affair at the US Open.


2. Savannah Guthrie

Today anchor Savannah Guthrie is an avid tennis fan so it is no surprise to see her in the stands on a Friday afternoon.

3. Jon Bon Jovi



Speaking of tennis fans, singer Jon Bon Jovi is a big fan.

He was at the Miami Open earlier this year and at Wimbledon in the summer.

4. Anna Wintour

Vogue editor-in-chief was seated near Bon Jovi and Guthrie.

Anna Wintour

 

5. Charlize Theron

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron was also on-site at the US Open.



Expect to see more celebrities on Saturday and Sunday for the women’s and men’s singles finals.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
