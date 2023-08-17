Tennis News and Rumors

Gael Monfils vs. Novak Djokovic Is Thursday’s Feature Match At The Western & Southern Open

Wendi Oliveros
Gael Monfils

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic is in his first tennis tournament since losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz in July.

He has to like his Thursday match at the Western & Southern Open.

Djokovic will face Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Both players are 36 years old and have been fixtures on the ATP tour for years.


In spite of Monfils’s tremendous talent and success, he has never beaten Djokovic in 18 meetings.

The question is whether Monfils can crack the code in Cincinnati to earn his first career win over Djokovic.

Monfils’s 0-18 head-to-head record against Djokovic ties his countryman Richard Gasquet’s record against Rafael Nadal.

Gael Monfils has enjoyed a career resurgence this summer, and he is coming off two big wins in the tournament over Cam Norrie and Alex de Minaur

Djokovic On Monfils

Monfils is well-liked among his peers, and Djokovic is no exception.

Novak said:

“He’s an amazing guy. Someone I truly respect a lot & like as a person.  He brings so much joy & entertainment to the fans. 1 of the most charismatic players we’ve had in 2 decades. Great to see him back after struggling with injuries. He’s playing as good as ever. He’s a year older than me. Everyone talks about my age but what about him? He’s doing amazing. It’s going to be the duel of the veterans tomorrow.”

Djokovic won his first match at this year’s tournament in 45 minutes after Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina sustained a back injury during the first set and had to retire early in the second set.

Never count out Monfils in this matchup as he had more recent matches than Djokovic, but it is a tall order to beat Novak as he is well aware from his 18 previous attempts.

Watch Monfils vs. Djokovic on Tennis Channel on Thursday night; the match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM EDT.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
