Gamecocks Schedule Change: Hurricane Ian Threat Moves SC State vs. South Carolina to Thursday Night

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
the general gamecocks mascot
Hurricane Ian is lining up the east coast of the United States and is causing a little disruption to our beloved college football schedule. SC State were due to visit Columbia to take on South Carolina at noon on Saturday. However, with the possibility of impacts on Columbia, the Gamecocks have made a schedule change and moved the game to Thursday night.

Move it up

Official at the SEC and the South Carolina Gamecocks have decided to move Saturday’s noon fixture between SC State and South Carolina to Thursday evening. The game which will be televised by the SEC Network will now kick-off at 7pm EST on Thursday.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said.

“We have been and continue to be in communication with the Governor’s Office and state officials, state and local law enforcement agencies including our campus police and emergency management officials, the Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the city of Columbia Police Department, the National Weather Service, other local authorities and the SEC regarding potential weather issues,” the South Carolina AD continued.

“Based on the current forecast and expected weather conditions as well as information from our campus, state and local law enforcement agencies, at this time, the University is confident in our ability to host the game on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium.”

Tickets still valid

The official South Carolina Gamecocks tweeted about the kick-off move early on Tuesday morning.

The university has said that tickets for Saturday’s kick-off will be honored on Thursday evening. Additionally, they are constantly monitoring the progress of Hurricane Ian and will make adjustments accordingly based on the forecast.

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
