Giants sign relief pitcher Luke Jackson

The San Francisco Giants signed relief pitcher Luke Jackson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million. The Giants become the third team Jackson has played for in his Major League Baseball career. He has played two seasons with the Texas Rangers (2015 and 2016), and five seasons with the Atlanta Braves (2017 to 2021).

Tommy John Surgery

The Giants are taking a little bit of a risk in signing Jackson. That is because he underwent Tommy John Surgery on April 13, 2022 and missed the entire 2022 MLB season. Jackson had damage in his ulnar collateral ligament which caused him some pain.

Spectacular 2021 Season

The last time Jackson played Major League Baseball was in 2021 with the Braves. The right hander pitched 71 games, and had a record of two wins and two losses with a sparkling earned run average of 1.98. It was a significant improvement from 2020, as a year earlier, Jackson struggled with an earned run average of 6.84 in 19 games with Atlanta.

World Series Champion

Also in 2021, Jackson was part of the Braves team that won their first World Series since 1995. In the 2021 postseason, he pitched 8 2/3 innings, and gave up five earned runs, 11 hits, and four walks, to go along with nine strikeouts, a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.73 and an earned run average of 5.19. The Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in the National League Divisional Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the National League Championship Series, and the Houston Astros in six games in the World Series.

Joining a Giants bullpen

Jackson is set to join a Giants bullpen that includes closer Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic, and middle relievers Taylor Rogers of Denver, Colorado, Tyler Rogers of Littleton, Colorado, John Brebbia of Boston, Massachusetts, and Cole Waites of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Tyler and Taylor Rogers are indeed brothers.