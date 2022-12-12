Giants sign Sean Manaea to two-year deal

The San Francisco Giants signed left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea of Valparaiso, Indiana to a two-year contract worth $25 million on Monday. According to spotrac.com, the contract may be for only one season, as there is a player opt-out clause as part of the contract after the 2023 season. The Giants will be Manaea’s third Major League team as he spent six seasons with the Oakland Athletics from 2016 to 2021, and was with the San Diego Padres in 2022.

2022 with San Diego

In 30 games with the Padres, Manaea had a record of eight wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 4.96. The fact that Manaea had an earned run average as high as he did is disconcerting when you consider it was the highest single season ERA of his MLB career by 0.46 runs and the fact the Padres traditionally play in a pitcher-friendly ball park. In 158 innings pitched, Manaea gave up 155 hits, a career-high 87 earned runs, a career-high 29 home runs, and 50 walks, to go along with 156 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.30.

Career Statistics

Manaea has a career record of 58 wins and 50 losses, with an earned run average of 4.06. In 159 innings and 885 innings pitched, he gave up 850 hits, 399 earned runs, 123 home runs and 230 walks, to go along with 156 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.30.

Three Career Complete Game Shutouts

Manea pitched a no-hitter on April 21, 2018 in a 3-0 Athletics win over the Boston Red Sox. He struck out 10 and walked two, and had 108 pitches in the process. Manaea then pitched a complete game shutout on April 20, 2021, in a 7-0 Athletics win over the Minnesota Twins, and another in a 6-0 Athletics win over the Seattle Mariners on June 2.

Joining the Giants Starting Pitching Rotation

At this time, Manaea would be the number three starter. He is expected to join Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, and Jakob Junis. Carlos Rodon, who played for the Giants last year, is an unrestricted free agent.