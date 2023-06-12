Tennis News and Rumors

Greek Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas Gives Hint As To When Relationship With Paula Badosa Began

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Stefanso Tsitsipas Paula Badosa

Now that the French Open is over, it is time to delve into the romance between Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa that seemed to come out of nowhere in Paris.

There were suspicions that a romance was blooming when Badosa, who skipped the French Open because of a stress fracture in her back suffered at the Italian Open, was spotted in Tsitsipas’s box during one of his matches.

What followed was a massive amount of social media pictures and videos of the pair, many appearing on their new joint Instagram account called Tsitsidosa.

They escaped to Dubai after Tsitsipas lost in the quarterfinals to Carlos Alcaraz.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tsitsidosa

Many wondered how long this romance had been kept under wraps, but Tsitsipas’s latest social media post may have been the ultimate reveal.

What Tsitsipas Posted

He posted a video of himself and fellow Greek tennis player Maria Sakarri greeting Paula Badosa and Cameron Norrie at the net after their Eisenhower Cup exhibition match.

The Eisenhower Cup was the mixed doubles exhibition that preceded the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on March 7, 2023.

Along with the video clip, Tsitsipas wrote:

“So wholesome! Most memorable moment in my tennis career, no jokes. Lives in my head rent-free.”

Along with several emojis, Badosa added this comment to his post.

“This moment”

What’s Next For The Pair

Though Badosa continues to recover from her spine injury, Tsitsipas is preparing for the grass court season by playing at the Boss Open in Germany this week.

In addition to singles play, could a mixed doubles pairing at Wimbledon be in the plans?

Tennis fans would love to see this happen.

In the meantime, we wish the couple much love and happiness both on and off the court.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Former World No. 3 Canadian Milos Raonic Wins First Match After Long Injury Hiatus

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
Tennis News and Rumors
how to bet on novak djokovic at french open 2022
Novak Djokovic Wins 23rd Grand Slam, Makes History At French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Women’s French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros
Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_19011055_168396541_lowres-2
Casper Ruud Dominates Alexander Zverev, Earns Spot In French Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Is Injured, Leads To Disappointing End To Highly Anticipated Novak Djokovic Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Wimbledon Notes: Aryna Sabalenka Gets UK Visa, Jack Draper Is Out
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
475498926
5 Things We Have Learned So Far In The 2023 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top