Now that the French Open is over, it is time to delve into the romance between Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa that seemed to come out of nowhere in Paris.

There were suspicions that a romance was blooming when Badosa, who skipped the French Open because of a stress fracture in her back suffered at the Italian Open, was spotted in Tsitsipas’s box during one of his matches.

What followed was a massive amount of social media pictures and videos of the pair, many appearing on their new joint Instagram account called Tsitsidosa.

They escaped to Dubai after Tsitsipas lost in the quarterfinals to Carlos Alcaraz.

Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa giving us a glimpse of their trip in Dubai 🥹💚 pic.twitter.com/0F7DoQxxFd — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 9, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tsitsidosa

Many wondered how long this romance had been kept under wraps, but Tsitsipas’s latest social media post may have been the ultimate reveal.

What Tsitsipas Posted

He posted a video of himself and fellow Greek tennis player Maria Sakarri greeting Paula Badosa and Cameron Norrie at the net after their Eisenhower Cup exhibition match.

The Eisenhower Cup was the mixed doubles exhibition that preceded the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on March 7, 2023.

So wholesome! Most memorable moment in my tennis career, no jokes. Lives in my head rent-free 😌 pic.twitter.com/fHIK50LMS6 — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) June 12, 2023

Along with the video clip, Tsitsipas wrote:

“So wholesome! Most memorable moment in my tennis career, no jokes. Lives in my head rent-free.”

Along with several emojis, Badosa added this comment to his post.

“This moment”

What’s Next For The Pair

Though Badosa continues to recover from her spine injury, Tsitsipas is preparing for the grass court season by playing at the Boss Open in Germany this week.

In addition to singles play, could a mixed doubles pairing at Wimbledon be in the plans?

Tennis fans would love to see this happen.

In the meantime, we wish the couple much love and happiness both on and off the court.