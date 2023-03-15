Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Suspended For Eight Games

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The suspension is in response to a March 4 incident in a Denver nightclub, where Morant flashed a gun during a livestream on his Instagram page.

Morant can return to the Grizzlies on March 20 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ja Morant Suspended For Eight Games

On Wednesday, Morant met with Commissioner Adam Silver at the NBA’s New York office to discuss the incident and a potential suspension.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” said Silver in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

After an investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub, or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation did not find that Morant had the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility.

Memphis Grizzlies Remain In Hunt For Top Seed In Western Conference

The Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference at 41-26, four games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and one game ahead of the third-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Morant last played for the Grizzlies in a 113-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 3. In his absence, the Grizzlies are 3-2.

The Grizzlies’ next three games are against the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks.

