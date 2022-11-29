How Did The Round 2 World Cup 2022 Group Matches Compare To Previous Years For Yellow Cards?

With the second round of World Cup 2022 Group matches over, how many red and yellow cards did the referee’s brandish? Let’s look at the second set of 16 Group games and also compare them to the last World Cup in Russa (2018).

World Cup 2022 Second Round Group Games Produced 57 Yellow Cards (and 1 Red!)



With the second round of World Cup Group games completed you can see below the table of match stats based on yellow and red cards shown.

After the opening 16 2022 World Cup fixtures we had 54 yellows shows, which was actually only two more than in 2018. The second set of Group matches saw an increase of just 3 more – with 57, which brings the total yellow cards after the first 32 games to 111, which is 12 more than in 2018 (99).

In 2018 in Brazil the second phase games averaged just 2.93 yellow cards per game, but in 2022 this average was hiked up to 3.56, meaning the referees have been a bit busier this time around.

World Cup Round Two Group Game Total Goals (16 Matches)

World Cup 2022 (Qatar)

Yellow/Red Cards Round 2

World Cup 2018 (Russia)

Yellow/Red Cards Round 2

Match 1: 2022 – Qatar 1-3 Senegal / 2018 – Russia 3-1 Egypt 6/ 0 2 / 0 Match 2: 2022 – Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador / 2018 – Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia 1 / 0 0 / 0 Match 3: 2022 – Wales 0-2 Iran / 2018 – Portugal 1-0 Morocco 3 / 1 2 / 0 Match 4: 2022 – USA 0-0 England / 2018 – Iran 0-1 Spain 0/ 0 2 / 0 Match 5: 2022 – Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia / 2018 – Denmark Australia 5 / 0 2 / 0 Match 6: 2022 – Argentina 2-0 Mexico / 2018 – France 1-0 Peru 5 / 0 4 / 0 Match 7: 2022 – Tunisia 0-1 Australia / 2018 – Argentina 0-3 Croatia 3 / 0 7 / 0 Match 8: 2022 – France 2-1 Denmark / 2018 – Nigeria 2-0 Iceland 3 / 0 1 / 0 Match 9: 2022 – Japan 0-1 Costa Rica / 2018 – Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica 6 / 0 3 / 0 Match 10: 2022 – Spain 1-1 Germany / 2018 – Serbia 1-2 Switzerland 4 / 0 5 / 0 Match 11: 2022 – Belgium 0-2 Morocco / 2018 – South Korea 1-2 Mexico 2 / 0 4 / 0 Match 12: 2022 – Croatia 4-1 Canada / 2018 – Germany 2-1 Sweden 4 / 0 3 / 1 Match 13: 2022 – Cameroon 3-3 Serbia / 2018 – Belgium 5-2 Tunisia 4 / 0 1 / 0 Match 14: 2022 – Brazil 1-0 Switzerland / 2018 – England 6-1 Panama 2 / 0 4 / 0 Match 15: 2022 – South Korea 2-3 Ghana / 2018 – Japan 2-2 Senegal 4 / 0 5 / 0 Match 16: 2022 – Portugal 2-0 Uruguay / 2018 – Poland 0-3 Colombia 5 / 0 2 / 0 Totals Round Two Group Games: Yellow / Red

57 /1 47 / 1 Average Yellow Cards Per Match (Rd Two Group Games)

3.56 2.93 Totals Round One Group Games: Yellow / Red 54/0 52/1 Average Yellow Cards Per Match (Rd One Group Games)

3.38 3.25 Total Yellow/Red Cards From First 32 Matches (Rd 1 & 2)

111/1 99/2

Which Games Saw The Most Yellow Cards From The Second Round World Cup 2022 Group Fixtures?

Two matches equalled the record for the most yellow cards shown in a single game, with the Japan 0-1 Costa Rica and the Qatar 1-3 Senegal clashes getting this title.

Both the Qatar vs Senegal and Japan vs Costa Rica fixtures, that had 6 yellow cards each, were an even split with three cards shown to each team.

First Red Card From The First 32 World Cup 2022 Matches

In 2018 the World Cup second round of matches produced just one red card, when Boateng was given his marching orders for Germany in their 2-1 win against Sweden (2 yellow cards) and we also saw the first red card of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Finals in the second Group games when Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was shown a straight red in the 86 minute.

World Cup 2022: USA vs England Didn’t See a Single Card



Over the 16 World Cup 2022 second round of Group matches they averaged 3.56 yellow cards her game. However, there was one match that didn’t produce a single card and that was the USA vs England 0-0 draw on Friday November 25.

Results For Round Two Group Games: World Cup 2022



Group A

Qatar 1-3 Senegal

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Group B

Wales 0-2 Iran

USA 0-0 England

Group C

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Group D

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

France 2-1 Denmark

Group E

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

Spain 1-1 Germany

Group F

Belgium 0-2 Morocco

Croatia 4-1 Belgium

Group G

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

Group H

South Korea 2-3 Ghana

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

