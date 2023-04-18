How to watch or stream tonight’s New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. Sportsbooks show the Cavaliers as a six-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks | Cleveland Cavaliers

📊 Record: Knicks (48-35, 46-34-3 ATS) | Cavaliers (51-32, 42-37-4 ATS)

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

📺 TV Channels: TNT

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Cavaliers

🎲 NBA Odds: Knicks +6 (-113) | Cavaliers -6 (-107)

How to watch or stream Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2 for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

Sling TV is one of the cheapest streaming services for sports fans. Sling Orange is priced at $40 per month. Your first month is only $20. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT. For the downside, neither Sling Orange nor Sling Blue have NBA TV.

More importantly, Sling TV is compatible with AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, iOS, LG TV, Mi Box, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and Xbox One.

Next, DirecTV Stream is a solid option. It costs $69.99 per month. Along with a 5-day free trial, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, and Samsung TV. Network channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT are included.

To watch or stream the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game tonight for free, check out the free trials below.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial Sling TV $39.99 per month 3 Days Hulu + Live TV $75.99 per month 7 Days DirecTV Stream $69.99 per month 5 Days YouTube TV $65.99 per month 14 Days fuboTV $82.99 per month 7 Days

Moreover, Hulu + Live TV runs $75.99 per month. A 7-day free trial is available, so fans can watch all three NBA games tonight for free. The service works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, and Xbox. Hulu + Live TV has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ABC, and TNT.

How to watch or stream Game 2 for free tonight? YouTube TV is the best streaming service with a free trial, includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Additionally, fuboTV is an average option to watch some NBA games. But this streaming service doesn’t carry TNT, TBS, or TruTV. Considering the price point, this is an issue for basketball fans every year during the NBA Playoffs or NCAA Tournament. At least FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial.

FuboTV Pro costs $74.99 per month. For NBA TV, viewers have to pay an additional $7.99 each month for the Fubo Extra package. This package gives customers an additional 44 extra channels, and it also includes NHL Network and MLB Network.

YouTube TV is the best choice for NBA fans for various reasons. Along with receiving a 14-day free trial, users will have unlimited Cloud DVR storage and access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, TNT, TruTV, and NBA TV for $65 per month. Recording multiple games to watch later is always a plus.

This streaming app works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG TV, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, Sharp, Vizio, and Xbox. In the end, YouTube TV is the most desirable choice for basketball fans. The free trial is excellent for first-time subscribers, and the biggest negative is probably the number of ads. Though, that issue is expected with streaming nowadays.

