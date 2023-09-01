Tennis News and Rumors

Hubert Hurkacz Is Latest Ill Player At US Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Hubert Hurkacz

Jack Draper, after an injury layoff since the 2023 French Open, defeated Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday.

Draper is a talented player who played great; however, Hurkacz was not feeling well so he could not put up a good defense and lost in straight sets.

17th-ranked Hurkacz is the latest player who has gotten sick at the US Open.

He called for a medical timeout during the match, and some wondered if he would continue.

Other sick players include Christopher Eubanks, Ons Jabeur, and Dominic Thiem.

Hubert Hurkacz Is Latest Ill Player At US Open

Hubert Hurkacz Is Latest Ill Player At US Open

Hubert Hurkacz Is Latest Ill Player At US Open

Jabeur is the only player still in the tournament, playing her second round match on Thursday night.

Eubanks lost in the second round in singles and the first round in doubles, and Thiem retired during his second-round match.

Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori was scheduled to play Andrey Rublev in the first round, but he was feeling sick and withdrew from the tournament.

He also withdrew from last week’s Winston-Salem Open due to illness.

Hubert Hurkacz Is Latest Ill Player At US Open

He did travel to New York and was preparing to play.

Novak Djokovic had a hitting session with him.


John McEnroe, Hall of Fame player and ESPN broadcaster is also not at the US Open because he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was last seen at the exhibition days before Round 1 of the US Open.

Brad Gilbert, former player and current advisor to Coco Gauff, said on ESPN that he advised Gauff to minimize her time in the locker room, and Caroline Wozniacki also admitted she is not spending much time in a crowded locker room.

Illnesses happen to professional athletes, and both Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina had to withdraw from separate tournaments earlier in the year because of them, but rarely do so many players get sick at the same tournament especially as it is just beginning.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Sock John Isner

Game, Set, Match, Career John Isner And Jack Sock

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  30min
Tennis News and Rumors
2023 US Open: Players Complain About Pot Smell ‘The Whole Court Smells Like Weed’
2023 US Open: Players Complain About Pot Smell ‘The Whole Court Smells Like Weed’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  33min
Tennis News and Rumors
marketa-vondrousova-074745-1024x576
Two grand slam champions under the radar at 2023 U.S. Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
Tennis News and Rumors
2023 US Open Expected To Bring In Over $500M In Revenue
2023 US Open Expected To Bring In Over $500M In Revenue
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Sock John Isner
US Open: 3 Doubles Matches To Watch In Day 4 Featuring All-American Teams
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jennifer Brady
Comeback Kid: American Jennifer Brady Beats 24th Ranked Magda Linette
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Christopher Eubanks
Illness Is Causing Major Issues For 3 Players And 1 Announcer At 2023 US Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
More News
Arrow to top