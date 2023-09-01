Hubert Hurkacz Is Latest Ill Player At US Open

Jack Draper, after an injury layoff since the 2023 French Open, defeated Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday.

Draper is a talented player who played great; however, Hurkacz was not feeling well so he could not put up a good defense and lost in straight sets.

BIG win in the BIG apple 🍎@jackdraper0 takes out No. 17 seed Hurkacz in straight sets!@usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/4LgmROnmJ9 — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 31, 2023

17th-ranked Hurkacz is the latest player who has gotten sick at the US Open.

He called for a medical timeout during the match, and some wondered if he would continue.

Has Hurkacz got this virus as well? He looks pretty tired and ill — Seb (@sebmax33) August 31, 2023

Other sick players include Christopher Eubanks, Ons Jabeur, and Dominic Thiem.

Jabeur is the only player still in the tournament, playing her second round match on Thursday night.

Eubanks lost in the second round in singles and the first round in doubles, and Thiem retired during his second-round match.

Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori was scheduled to play Andrey Rublev in the first round, but he was feeling sick and withdrew from the tournament.

He also withdrew from last week’s Winston-Salem Open due to illness.

He did travel to New York and was preparing to play.

Novak Djokovic had a hitting session with him.



John McEnroe, Hall of Fame player and ESPN broadcaster is also not at the US Open because he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was last seen at the exhibition days before Round 1 of the US Open.

John McEnroe goes after Matteo Berrettini and shows he’s still got it! pic.twitter.com/WgbfoZY2iZ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2023

Brad Gilbert, former player and current advisor to Coco Gauff, said on ESPN that he advised Gauff to minimize her time in the locker room, and Caroline Wozniacki also admitted she is not spending much time in a crowded locker room.

Illnesses happen to professional athletes, and both Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina had to withdraw from separate tournaments earlier in the year because of them, but rarely do so many players get sick at the same tournament especially as it is just beginning.

