Tennis News and Rumors

Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Women’s French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros

With her victory at the 2023 French Open, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek joins an elite list of women’s tennis champions who have won three French Open titles in four years (or less) in the past forty years.

In chronological order, the five women are as follows:

1. Chris Evert: 1983, 1985, and 1986

Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years

Chris Evert is a seven-time French Open Champion and won her final three French Open titles in a four-year timespan from 1983-1986.

Evert ended her 18-year professional career with 18 Grand Slam titles.

In addition to the 7 French Opens, she won 6 U.S. Opens, 3 Wimbledon titles, and 2 Australian Opens.

2. Monica Seles: 1990, 1991, 1992

Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years

Monica Seles was practically unstoppable from 1990-1992 evidenced by her three consecutive French Open titles.

In her 14-year playing career, she won 9 Grand Slams in total.

In addition to the 3 French Opens, she won 4 Australian Opens and 2 U.S. Opens.

Seles likely would have won many more Grand Slams had she not been a victim of the 1993 stabbing attack on the court.

3. Steffi Graff: 1993, 1995, and 1996

Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years

Steffi Graf won 22 Grand Slams in her 17-year career.

She won 6 total French Opens, but in the span of four years, won 3 of them from 1993-1996.

Her final Grand Slam victory was also at Roland Garros in 1999 shortly before she retired.

In addition to the 6 French Opens, Graf won 7 Wimbledon titles, 5 U.S. Opens, and 4 Australian Opens.

Steffi won the Golden Slam in 1988 consisting of all four Grand Slams plus an Olympic gold medal.

4. Justine Henin: 2005, 2006, 2007

Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years

Justine Henin won 4 French Open titles in 5 years including three straight from 2005-2007.

She won 7 Grand Slams in her career.

In addition to the 4 French Opens, she won 2 U.S. Opens and 1 Australian Open.

She retired in 2011 after a 12-year career.

5. Iga Swiatek: 2020, 2022, 2023

How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

Iga Swiatek has 4 career Grand Slams.

In addition to her 3 French Opens in 2020, 2022, and 2023, she won the 2022 U.S. Open.

She admitted after winning the 2023 French Open title that it was stressful trying to defend the title.

Conclusion

It is extremely difficult to win a Grand Slam title.

It is even harder to defend it or go on to have a string of victories in a short time span.

Iga Swiatek is starting to insert her name in the tennis history books on the clay courts in Paris.

Will that same dominance occur on other surfaces?

We will have to wait and see.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_19011055_168396541_lowres-2

Casper Ruud Dominates Alexander Zverev, Earns Spot In French Open Final

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Is Injured, Leads To Disappointing End To Highly Anticipated Novak Djokovic Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Wimbledon Notes: Aryna Sabalenka Gets UK Visa, Jack Draper Is Out
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
475498926
5 Things We Have Learned So Far In The 2023 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Beatriz Haddad Maia
Iga Swiatek Holds Off Surging Beatriz Haddad Maia To Advance To French Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova Pulls Off Amazing Upset Of Aryna Sabalenka, Makes First Career Grand Slam Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Miyu Kato Tim Puetz
Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz Win 2023 French Open Mixed Doubles Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top