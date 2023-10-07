Tennis News and Rumors

Iga Swiatek Stops Coco Gauff’s Winning Streak In China Open Semifinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek, who once had a 37-match winning streak snapped, was the one who put an end to Coco Gauff’s 16-match streak in the semifinals of the 2023 China Open.

Swiatek won the match in straight sets advancing to the final against Liudmilla Samsonova who ousted Elena Rybakina in the other semifinal and goes to 4-0 in her career over Rybakina.

Speaking of impressive records, Swiatek has an 8-1 head-to-head record over Gauff; Gauff, 19, won their last match before the US Open in Cincinnati.

All good things must end, but Gauff had a blockbuster summer and fall and sets her sights on winning another Grand Slam in 2024.

Swiatek’s only Grand Slam in 2023 was the French Open.

She lost the No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka and has not been as dominant over the summer.

Swiatek, 22, hopes this win and overcoming the adversity of the summer will help her in the long run.

It is both significant and daunting for the rest of the women on the WTA Tour that these two women are very young, and their games are only going to improve in the upcoming years.

Samsonova, who awaits Swiatek in the final, is ranked 22nd and is enjoying a great year.

Recently, she was the runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Montreal.

Weather caused her to play multiple matches on the same day in that tournament; in the process, she took out Aryna Sabalenka en route to the final.

Samsonova has never won a WTA 1000 event; she has four titles in her career.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
