Iga Swiatek, who once had a 37-match winning streak snapped, was the one who put an end to Coco Gauff’s 16-match streak in the semifinals of the 2023 China Open.

Swiatek won the match in straight sets advancing to the final against Liudmilla Samsonova who ousted Elena Rybakina in the other semifinal and goes to 4-0 in her career over Rybakina.

Speaking of impressive records, Swiatek has an 8-1 head-to-head record over Gauff; Gauff, 19, won their last match before the US Open in Cincinnati.

All good things must end, but Gauff had a blockbuster summer and fall and sets her sights on winning another Grand Slam in 2024.

Coco Gauff says she might not win 16 matches in a row next year, but hopes to win another Grand Slam: “I’m really proud of myself. Hopefully next year I can continue this consistency, maybe not 16 in a row on a consistent level, but as long as I can string along some wins, 1000… pic.twitter.com/CTi7evuSy9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 7, 2023

Swiatek’s only Grand Slam in 2023 was the French Open.

She lost the No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka and has not been as dominant over the summer.

Swiatek, 22, hopes this win and overcoming the adversity of the summer will help her in the long run.

Iga Swiatek after snapping Coco Gauff’s 16 match win streak: “It feels like I can play freely again. It’s been a while since I felt that way. I’ll remember for the rest of my career that even though tougher times may come, in your mind you can always overcome that. With hard… pic.twitter.com/TpZyUAim2M — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 7, 2023

It is both significant and daunting for the rest of the women on the WTA Tour that these two women are very young, and their games are only going to improve in the upcoming years.

Samsonova, who awaits Swiatek in the final, is ranked 22nd and is enjoying a great year.

Recently, she was the runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Montreal.

Weather caused her to play multiple matches on the same day in that tournament; in the process, she took out Aryna Sabalenka en route to the final.

Samsonova has never won a WTA 1000 event; she has four titles in her career.

Liudmila Samsonova secures her spot in the Beijing final by defeating Elena Rybakina 7-6 (7), 6-3, setting up a showdown against Iga Świątek. 🎾🏆#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/26i5DTKBHK — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) October 7, 2023

