Indian Wells Champions Elena Rybakina And Carlos Alcaraz Advance At Miami Open

Wendi Oliveros
Miami Open

The Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open singles tennis champions are keeping the dream of capturing the Sunshine Double alive in the same calendar year.

Winning both legs of the Sunshine Double in consecutive weeks on opposite U.S. coasts is difficult and physically grueling.

Both Elena Rybakina and Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off their Indian Wells wins, continue their winning ways in Miami.

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon Champion and 2023 Australian Open runner-up is riding a 12-match winning streak.

More importantly, she is adjusting to the conditions and improving her play in each round.

Rybakina took out the 25th-ranked Martina Trevisan in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.

Her next opponent will be the winner of the Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Potapova match.

Rybakina is downplaying her opportunity to be the fifth woman to win the Sunshine Double because there is a lot of tennis left to play.

Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and Iga Swiatek are the other four.

Graf won the Sunshine Double two times.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz continues to show all of the nuances of his game on the Miami Open courts.

He handled a tough competitor in American and Boca Raton resident Tommy Paul with relative ease on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Paul came into the match with an impressive streak against the Spaniards he has faced.

He won 12 straight matches against them, but Alcaraz put a stop to Paul getting to 13.

Alcaraz faces American top seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

The two have never played each other and are the two recent Indian Wells champions.

This matchup is intriguing, and tennis legend Tracy Austin breaks it down in the below Tennis Channel video.

Alcaraz has the advantage in movement so the onus is on Taylor Fritz to serve well and play error-free tennis to give himself a chance at beating the hottest player on the men’s tour right now.

It is mind-boggling that Alcaraz is only 19 years old and has very few vulnerabilities in his game which is why he has ascended the rankings so quickly.

The Tennis Channel continues to provide complete round-the-clock coverage of the matches up through the final day on Sunday, April 2.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
