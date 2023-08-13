The National Bank Open 2023 finals are on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

In women’s singles, there is just one problem.

The semifinal between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova has yet to be played.

After an extensive rain delay in Montreal on Saturday evening, the match was canceled.

New Schedule

The plan is for Rybakina and Samsonova to take the court at 1:30 PM to play the semifinal.

After “suitable rest”, the winner is expected to take the court again to play the final against Jessica Pegula tentatively around 5:30 PM.

Rare (and not in a good way) that Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova will have to play twice on Sunday and contest final vs a well-rested Jessica Pegula who will only have to play once Shouldn’t happen. Don’t know if they considered a Monday final but that would be fairer pic.twitter.com/usrApougtT — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) August 13, 2023

While Jessica Pegula has the advantage because she is only playing one match today, the schedule still poses problems for all three players.

For Rybakina and Samsonva who played two matches each on Friday to reach the semifinals because of rain earlier in the week, it is a physical and mental grind.

As for Pegula, strategy and game planning have to be done for both players, and her schedule of hitting, warming up, and nutrition is a little uncertain because she does not know if Rybakina vs. Samsonova will be an hour-long or three-hour-long match.

It is possible the 5:30 PM tentative time is unrealistic.

The players are playing in next week’s Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati so that is probably factored into the revised schedule.

Regardless, this plan does seem to shortchange the players and even the fans who have been out in big numbers to support the women in Montreal.

Because the men are playing in Toronto and the weather was not an issue late in the week, the men’s final is on schedule at 4:00 PM between friends and doubles partners Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur.

