Jack Sock And Nick Kyrgios Discuss Playing Doubles At U.S. Open

Wendi Oliveros
It seems like a lot of the great tennis discussions lately have occurred on social media.

In the latest example, American tennis player Jack Sock tweets Nick Kyrgios with a serious question.

Sock said:

“@NickKyrgios wanna run some doubles at the us open?”

Kyrgios responded:

“Yeah……let’s give them a show.”

This Is A Winning Partnership

Sock and Kyrgios are a winning doubles team.

They have previously won two titles together most recently last summer in Washington, DC.

 

Sock is one of the best doubles players in the world, and Kyrgios is one of the most naturally talented and exciting players to watch.

Hopefully, this happens, but fans should not get excited just yet.

Kyrgios’s Health Issues Continue

Kyrgios did not play his home tournament, the Australian Open in January because he was dealing with the aftereffects of knee surgery.

A return to Paris did not happen either because he was dealing with a toe injury that resulted from his family being robbed.

He looked understandably rusty in his return to the courts last week in a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open and asked fans for patience as he works his way back.

Kyrgios tweeted:

“Be patient with me my fans please…It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was.”

He pulled out of this week’s grass-court tournament in Halle with lingering knee issues.

His availability for Wimbledon remains up in the air; hopefully, he is healthy and ready in July, but fans need to put the brakes on their excitement about a Sock and Kyrgios doubles partnership in September at the U.S. Open until they know for sure that Kyrgios is healthy and able to play.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
