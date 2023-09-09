Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

Thursday night was a huge surprise as the Detroit Lions shocked the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead by a score of 21-20. There is no doubt that the Chiefs were missing tight end Travis Kelce (injury), and offensive lineman Chris Jones (contract dispute). Over the next two days, 15 more games are to be played.

Jamey Eisenberg’s NFL Week 1 Upset

San Francisco 49ers(-2.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U:41.5)

Eisenberg picked the favourite in 15 of the 16 games this weekend. The only game where he is predicting an upset is the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field). The 49ers are a 2.5 point favourite, and only gave up 277 points last season, the fewest number of points in the entire National Football League. San Francisco should get a boost by the fact that they have linebacker Nick Bosa signed to a long term deal. On Thursday, he came to terms on a five-year deal worth $170 million. As a result, Bosa became the highest paid defensive player in NFL history.

However, one reason why you could consider the Steelers is the fact that the 49ers got off to a very slow start last season. They were completely offensively inept in their first two road games in 2022, a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in week one, and an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in week three.

Picking the Falcons

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons(-3.5) (O/U:39.5)

The one upset I have in Week One is Carolina over Atlanta. I think the Panthers could have a strong offense with the additions of wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Miles Sanders, and first overall pick Bryce Young. However, Eisenberg obviously disagrees. There are high expectations for 21-year-old running back Bijan Robinson of Tucson, Arizona. The eighth overall pick out of Texas has been ranked high in fantasy, and should be the focal point of the Atlanta offense. Eisenberg must also like the fact that the Falcons are at home, where they went 6-3 last year. The Panthers meanwhile were only 2-6 away from home.

Intriguing Contest

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers(-3.0) (O/U:51.5)

This is the only game during the day on Sunday where both teams were above .500 and made the playoffs a year ago. The Chargers and Dolphins are very similar when it comes to their talent at wide receiver. The Chargers have Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, and the Dolphins have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. One reason why the Chargers are the slight favourites is because Miami cornerback Jaylen Ramsey is out with a meniscus injury and is not slated to return until December.