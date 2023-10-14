Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports only went 7-7 in picking games in week five. Well, you know what? So did I. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 19-8 on Thursday, Eisenberg saw his record improve to 47 wins and 32 losses. In Week 6, Eisenberg likes two underdogs. Let’s see who the two teams are that are not favoured to win in week six that Eisenberg likes.

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) @ Chicago Bears (O/U: 43.5)

The Bears were downright despicable in the first four weeks of the 2023 National Football League regular season. They lost by a combined total of 62 points in losses to the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos. Then everything seemed to click last Thursday, as Justin Fields found remarkable chemistry with D.J. Moore in a 40-20 Bears win over Washington. Fields had 282 passing yards, of which 230 went to Moore. Fields also had four touchdown passes, off which Moore caught three. The fact that the Bears had 10 days to prepare for this game could give them a mental advantage. Both teams are 1-4.

Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 50.5)

The mental advantage premise from the Vikings/Bears matchup is taken into account here. The Chargers had a bye week in week five and are extremely well rested. Yes, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a broken finger, but it did not impact his throwing capability in week four, in a 24-17 Chargers win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Speaking of despicable, that is the best way to describe the Cowboys last week. Dallas got their butts kicked in a 42-10 loss to San Francisco. If the Cowboys cannot stop a 49ers’ offense led by Brock Purdy, then don’t expect them to stop a Chargers’ offense led by Justin Herbert. The Cowboys have a record of three wins and two losses, while the Chargers are at two wins and two losses.