Jessica Pegula Asks Fans On Social Media For Advice For Upcoming Weekend

Wendi Oliveros
Jessica Pegula

American tennis player Jessica Pegula has a dilemma that she is asking her social media followers for help with.

Pegula is playing the Asian swing of the 2023 WTA tennis season and finds herself in Seoul, South Korea this weekend when her Buffalo Bills are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

She took to social media to ask fans where she could catch the game in Seoul.

Pegula has yet to get a definitive answer, but some fans offered to do research for her and told her to stream it on her computer if all else fails.

Bills fandom is a family thing for Jessie whose parents Terry and Kim own the Buffalo Bills football team.

Pegula takes every opportunity she can to support the team when she is on the road for nearly 11 months out of the year.

While in New York for the US Open in August, Pegula went to Bills practice.

She even brought along some tennis racquets, and quarterback Josh Allen took a few swings.

Jessie also wore a number three on her tennis skirt in support of Bills safety Damar Hamlin last January after his cardiac arrest.

Watch the Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 on October 8 at 9:30 AM EDT on NFL Network.

Follow Jessica Pegula’s Asian tournament play followed by the WTA finals in Cancun beginning at the end of the month on the Tennis Channel.

Wendi Oliveros

