Jessica Pegula Defeats Peyton Stearns To Reach Mubadala Citi Open Quarterfinals

Wendi Oliveros
Jessica Pegula

In yet another All-American tennis match between Jessica Pegula and Peyton Stearns, Pegula prevailed in straight sets.

This match could be classified as the best of American present vs. American future women’s singles tennis.

Pegula, 29, has the shots, experience, and consistency; she is the World No. 4 player.

Stearns, 21, joined the WTA tour after two stellar collegiate seasons at the University of Texas, helping the Longhorns win the 2022 National Championship.

She is a rising star who needs more matches on tour to continue her ascent; she is presently in the Top 60 in the world.

Holding serve was an issue for Stearns mainly and to a lesser degree Pegula; some of that could be attributed to the wind.

Pegula’s next opponent is the hottest player on the WTA tour since the spring, Elina Svitolina.

The two have not met since Svitolina returned from maternity leave in April.

Prior to that, Pegula possesses a 2-1 head-to-head record against Svitolina with all of the matches occurring in 2021.

Svitolina is playing more aggressively since returning to the tour so this is not the same player Pegula faced before.

This should be an exciting match for the Washington, DC crowd to watch.

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
