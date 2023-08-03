In yet another All-American tennis match between Jessica Pegula and Peyton Stearns, Pegula prevailed in straight sets.

This match could be classified as the best of American present vs. American future women’s singles tennis.

WTA 500 WASHINGTON R2: Jessica Pegula wins 6-3, 6-4 against Peyton Stearns Was a scrappy 2nd set on serve for both, but partly due to the wind, overall a solid 1st match against a tough opponent for Jess. — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) August 3, 2023

Pegula, 29, has the shots, experience, and consistency; she is the World No. 4 player.

Stearns, 21, joined the WTA tour after two stellar collegiate seasons at the University of Texas, helping the Longhorns win the 2022 National Championship.

She is a rising star who needs more matches on tour to continue her ascent; she is presently in the Top 60 in the world.

Holding serve was an issue for Stearns mainly and to a lesser degree Pegula; some of that could be attributed to the wind.

Jessica Pegula beats Peyton Stearns 6-3 6-4 in Washington Jess gives off Cool Girl Energy. She always looks so calm & unbothered. ✅10th QF of the year. The kind of player you cheer for. The kind of person you share a beer with. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/A8bUqK0v6H — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 3, 2023

Pegula’s next opponent is the hottest player on the WTA tour since the spring, Elina Svitolina.

The two have not met since Svitolina returned from maternity leave in April.

Prior to that, Pegula possesses a 2-1 head-to-head record against Svitolina with all of the matches occurring in 2021.

Jessica Pegula will take on Elina Svitolina in the Quarterfinals of Washington Svitolina is playing some of the best tennis she has ever played, so this should be an interesting one. pic.twitter.com/rsD7R7oDv9 — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) August 3, 2023

Svitolina is playing more aggressively since returning to the tour so this is not the same player Pegula faced before.

Jessica Pegula on facing Elina Svitolina: “What she’s done coming back after giving birth & everything her country’s going through has been really amazing. I feel like she’s come back with a new perspective.. it’s gonna be tough.. We’re wearing the same outfit” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lbw5SWR0aO — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 3, 2023

This should be an exciting match for the Washington, DC crowd to watch.