Jessica Pegula Evaluates Her Chances At Wimbledon 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Jessica Pegula

The top-ranked American female player Jessica Pegula joined former tennis pro Rennae Stubbs on her Amazon Prime show to discuss her chances at Wimbledon 2023.

Pegula has advanced to the quarterfinals of each of the other Grand Slams but has never gotten past the third round in either singles or doubles at the All England Lawn Garden & Croquet Club.

Stubbs asked Pegula how she is feeling about grass court tennis this year and her chances at Wimbledon.

What Pegula Said

Pegula admitted that since suffering a knee injury a few years ago on the grass, her footing is not as fluid on grass as it is on other surfaces.

She has also said more than once that she does not like how much slower grass courts have been playing in the past couple of years, and she noted that fact again with Stubbs.

Last season, she did not have any grass court preparation because she was back in the US dealing with the aftermath of her mother Kim’s cardiac arrest.

In fact, she almost did not play Wimbledon because of her mother’s health issues.

This year, Pegula feels more confident and prepared.

She also feels well physically and believes she can get into the second week of the tournament.

Pegula And Coco Gauff Are Ranked In The Top 10

For all of the talk about the American men finally having two players, Taylor Fritz and Francis Tiafoe, ranked in the Top 10 as of this week, it is worth noting that the American women have had two women, Pegula and Coco Gauff in the Top 10 since September 2022.

Pegula and Gauff are expected to compete together in ladies’ doubles at Wimbledon.

Find out what Jessica Pegula’s draw looks like when the Wimbledon singles draws are announced on June 30.

Watch Pegula at Wimbledon beginning on July 3.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
