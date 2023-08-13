Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula Is The 2023 National Bank Open Champion

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula capped off a great week in Montreal with a dominating straight-set win over Liudmila Samsonova in the finals of the 2023 National Bank Open on Sunday evening.

The Canadian fans loved her, and she gave them even more reason to do so when sharing that her grandmother is from Montreal.

Pegula upped her game in the last three rounds of the tournament defeating Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Samsonova.

The win also lifted her ranking from fourth to a career-high third in the world, overtaking Elena Rybakina.

29-year-old Pegula can take so many positives from this week and implement them as the hardcourt season progresses, and if she continues to play at this level, has to be in the conversation as a potential U.S. Open favorite.

A Grand Slam is missing from her impressive resume; it would be great for her to get it in September in New York.

Samsonova also had a great week, defeating World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 3 Elena Rybakina earlier in the day in a weather-delayed semifinal.

Pegula congratulated the efforts of Samsonova especially when weather wreaked havoc with her match schedule.

Pegula puts her name in the history books along with Serena Williams who is the last American woman to win the title in 2013 and Monica Seles who was the last American woman to win this title in Montreal in 1998.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Western and Southern Open

Christopher Eubanks And Ben Shelton Kick Off Western & Southern Open Action On Sunday

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
It’s Finals Day At National Bank Open, Jessica Pegula Does Not Yet Know Who Her Opponent Will Be
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Continues To Battle Weather And Opponents At National Bank Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek In Montreal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8
A Resurging Danielle Collins Pushes Iga Swiatek To Three Set Battle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul
Tommy Paul Upsets Carlos Alcaraz In Toronto For Second Straight Year
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula
Hours After Their Singles Match, Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Withdraw From Doubles In Montreal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top