Jessica Pegula Is The 2023 National Bank Open Champion

Jessica Pegula capped off a great week in Montreal with a dominating straight-set win over Liudmila Samsonova in the finals of the 2023 National Bank Open on Sunday evening.

Jessica Pegula d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-1 6-0 in Montreal Jess is such a welcome personality at the top of women’s tennis. She’s a world-class athlete, but so incredibly laid back. ✅2nd Masters titles Picture perfect, Pegula. 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/IYROb329g6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 13, 2023

The Canadian fans loved her, and she gave them even more reason to do so when sharing that her grandmother is from Montreal.

Jessica Pegula after beating Liudmila Samsonova in Montreal Final: “Shout out to my Grandma. She’s from Montreal… so that’s kinda cool… I hope she’s watching. She’ll be really excited that I just said that”❤️ pic.twitter.com/BcH0lYoQX0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 13, 2023

Pegula upped her game in the last three rounds of the tournament defeating Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Samsonova.

The win also lifted her ranking from fourth to a career-high third in the world, overtaking Elena Rybakina.

Jessica Pegula is the champion in Canada! What a statement from the top ranked American woman. pic.twitter.com/ky3DB01OAc — USTA (@usta) August 13, 2023

29-year-old Pegula can take so many positives from this week and implement them as the hardcourt season progresses, and if she continues to play at this level, has to be in the conversation as a potential U.S. Open favorite.

A Grand Slam is missing from her impressive resume; it would be great for her to get it in September in New York.

Samsonova also had a great week, defeating World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 3 Elena Rybakina earlier in the day in a weather-delayed semifinal.

Pegula congratulated the efforts of Samsonova especially when weather wreaked havoc with her match schedule.

Jessica Pegula after beating Samsonova: “Congrats to Liudmila. I think everyone needs to give her a round of applause bc she’s played like 5 matches in 3 days.” Nice acknowledgement from Jess. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wDIZoSXRy7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 13, 2023

Pegula puts her name in the history books along with Serena Williams who is the last American woman to win the title in 2013 and Monica Seles who was the last American woman to win this title in Montreal in 1998.

2013 | 1998 – Jessica Pegula is the first player from the United States to win the title at the Canadian Open since Serena Williams in 2013 and the first to do it in Montréal since Monica Seles in 1998. Stars&Stripes.#OBN23 #NBO23 | @OBNmontreal @WTA_insider @WTA pic.twitter.com/bMSt6LX0j0 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 13, 2023