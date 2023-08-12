Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula Upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek In Montreal

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jessica Pegula

America’s top-ranked female tennis player, Jessica Pegula, had a semifinal match against the World No. 1, Iga Swiatek in Montreal on Saturday.

The match had lots of twists and turns and service breaks; the returner definitely had the advantage in this one.

In fact, Swiatek did not hold her serve at all in the first set.

True to form, Swiatek did not go away easily or quickly after Pegula won the first set.

She won a tough tiebreaker in the second that forced a third set.

Pegula’s fitness was on display as she was forcing Swiatek to hit more shots which induced errors.

She also kept her nerve, never looking rattled.


Swiatek showed more body language of being unsettled in the match.

This is a great win for Pegula who has been a semifinalist in Montreal for three straight years.

She awaits the winner of the other semifinal match being played later tonight between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova.

Rybakina’s fitness will be tested as she won a physically and mentally grueling quarterfinal at 3:00 AM Montreal time on Saturday morning over Daria Kasatkina.

In the meantime, Pegula, who pulled out of doubles with partner Coco Gauff on Friday after the pair played each other in the quarterfinals, can rest and prepare for Sunday’s final.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

