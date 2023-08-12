Jessica Pegula Upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek In Montreal

America’s top-ranked female tennis player, Jessica Pegula, had a semifinal match against the World No. 1, Iga Swiatek in Montreal on Saturday.

The match had lots of twists and turns and service breaks; the returner definitely had the advantage in this one.

In fact, Swiatek did not hold her serve at all in the first set.

True to form, Swiatek did not go away easily or quickly after Pegula won the first set.

She won a tough tiebreaker in the second that forced a third set.

Pegula’s fitness was on display as she was forcing Swiatek to hit more shots which induced errors.

She also kept her nerve, never looking rattled.

Pegula d. Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-7(4) 6-4 Jess just took down the world #1 & hardly batted an eyelash after. Her understated attitude is 1 of the most refreshing things about women’s tennis. ✅2nd win over world #1

✅3rd Masters Final Crack open a beer for this lady. 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJAVJv7tQ6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 12, 2023



Swiatek showed more body language of being unsettled in the match.

This is a great win for Pegula who has been a semifinalist in Montreal for three straight years.

JESSIE GETS IT DONE! 🇺🇸@JPegula erases a 2-4 deficit in set three and takes down World No. 1 Iga Świątek 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4! Advances to her 2nd final this season (Doha). #OBN23 pic.twitter.com/1r93fS92bi — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 12, 2023

She awaits the winner of the other semifinal match being played later tonight between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova.

Rybakina’s fitness will be tested as she won a physically and mentally grueling quarterfinal at 3:00 AM Montreal time on Saturday morning over Daria Kasatkina.

Elena Rybakina after beating Daria Kasatkina in Montreal at 3 in the morning: “I’m destroyed guys. Thank you for staying so late. It’s really amazing you supported us..” Crowd goes WILD. Match of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/rt29myDpv6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 12, 2023

In the meantime, Pegula, who pulled out of doubles with partner Coco Gauff on Friday after the pair played each other in the quarterfinals, can rest and prepare for Sunday’s final.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023