Jessica Pegula, Whose Mother Is Korean, Wins 2023 Korean Open

Jessica Pegula, whose mother Kim is Korean, won the 2023 Korean Open in straight sets over Yuan Yue.

The champion in Seoul 🏆@JPegula raises her second trophy of the season after defeating Yue 6-2, 6-3. #KoreanOpen pic.twitter.com/7UaGdScKzn — wta (@WTA) October 15, 2023

Throughout the tournament, Pegula has expressed her love for Korea because of the family ties.

Jessica Pegula after winning title in Seoul: “For those that don’t know, I’m half Korean.” *Crowd cheers* “I’m sorry I don’t speak. But I do like Korean bbq & kimchi. My mom is korean & she was adopted from here. It’s really special to be able to win here. Not a lot of people… pic.twitter.com/sLwUhj0Pg5 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 15, 2023

She even attempted to speak a few Korean words to the crowd at one point in the tournament.

This is Pegula’s second WTA 1000 tournament win of the season; she won in Montreal prior to the US Open.

Watching Pegula’s success, coming at a relatively late age (29) is especially gratifying because the early years of her career were riddled with injuries and frustration.

She is proof that perseverance pays off, and she is a great ambassador of the game encouraging the crowds to support women’s tennis in Korea or wherever she is playing.

Pegula is now looking ahead to the WTA Tour Finals in Cancun beginning in two weeks.

The WTA Finals are by invitation only, and the top eight players in the world are the participants.

She has qualified to play singles and doubles with partner Coco Gauff.

Just a casual 126th match of 2023 for Jessica Pegula Tomorrow! *71 Singles (53-17)

45 Doubles (35-10)

10 Mixed Doubles (7-3) WTA Finals Singles + Doubles in Cancun still to come for her. So 6-10 more matches in 2023 after tomorrow’s Seoul Final.pic.twitter.com/QTOg8dQaqm — Vansh (@vanshv2k) October 14, 2023

Congratulations Jessica Pegula!

