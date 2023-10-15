Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula, Whose Mother Is Korean, Wins 2023 Korean Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula, whose mother Kim is Korean, won the 2023 Korean Open in straight sets over Yuan Yue.

Throughout the tournament, Pegula has expressed her love for Korea because of the family ties.

She even attempted to speak a few Korean words to the crowd at one point in the tournament.

This is Pegula’s second WTA 1000 tournament win of the season; she won in Montreal prior to the US Open.

Watching Pegula’s success, coming at a relatively late age (29) is especially gratifying because the early years of her career were riddled with injuries and frustration.

She is proof that perseverance pays off, and she is a great ambassador of the game encouraging the crowds to support women’s tennis in Korea or wherever she is playing.

Pegula is now looking ahead to the WTA Tour Finals in Cancun beginning in two weeks.

The WTA Finals are by invitation only, and the top eight players in the world are the participants.

She has qualified to play singles and doubles with partner Coco Gauff.

Congratulations Jessica Pegula!

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Leylah Fernandez

Canadian Leylah Fernandez Wins Hong Kong Open, 1st Title In 19 Months

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  57min
Tennis News and Rumors
2015 China Open - Day 5
Former WTA World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza Has No Intention Of Returning From Extended Break From Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda Defeated Ben Shelton In Shanghai Masters Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton Sebastian Korda
Ben Shelton Faces Sebastian Korda In Thursday’s All-American Shanghai Masters Quarterfinal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Western and Southern Open
Game, Set, Match, Tournament: Western & Southern Open To Stay In Ohio
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton “Rings” In His 21st Birthday With A Win Over Jannik Sinner, Faces Sebastian Korda In Shanghai QF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ons Jabeur Venus Williams
Venus Williams Will Play Doubles With Ons Jabeur In Upcoming Jasmin Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top