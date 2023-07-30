MLB News and Rumors

Joe Kelly wins in his Dodgers return

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: NLDS-Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Kelly of Anaheim, California picked up the win in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. He threw a third of an inning, and gave up a walk and a wild pitch to go along with one strikeout in a 3-2 Dodgers win over the Cincinnati Reds.

How did Kelly come back to the Dodgers?

Kelly was part of a blockbuster deal involving the Dodgers and White Sox on Friday. In addition to Kelly, the Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn. The White Sox meanwhile acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson, and minor league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.

Joe Kelly’s 2023 Statistics with White Sox

Kelly had a record of one win and five losses with an earned run average of 4.97 with the White Sox in 2023. During 31 games and 29 innings pitched, he had one save, 11 holds, and 41 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.31. Kelly allowed 26 hits, 16 earned runs, and 12 walks. Kelly’s win with the White Sox in 2023 came in a 3-1 Chicago victory over the Houston Astros on May 13. Kelly’s save with the White Sox in 2023 came in a 5-2 Chicago victory over the Kansas City Royals on May 21.

Second Time with the Dodgers

Kelly was with the Dodgers initially from 2019 to 2021, and part of the Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series. He had a record of seven wins and four losses in 115 games. In addition to playing for the Dodgers and White Sox, Kelly has pitched for the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals in his career. While pitching for the Red Sox, Kelly won the 2018 World Series.

Poor Seasons for Lynn and Thompson

Lynn has not had a good season at all for the White Sox, and Thompson has been very inconsistent this season for the Dodgers. Lynn has a disastrous earned run average of 6.47. He leads the American League with 130 hits allowed, and the Major Leagues with 86 earned runs allowed and 28 home runs allowed. Lynn is pitching nowhere close to the All-Star he was with the Cardinals in 2012, and the White Sox in 2021. Thompson batted a poor .155 in 2023. He only had 11 hits in 71 at bats, and was nowhere near the dominant hitter Great Britain had during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Leading the National League West

The Dodgers are at 59 wins and 44 losses. They lead the second place San Francisco Giants by three games in the National League West.

 

 

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors White Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
