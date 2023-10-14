John Breech NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions 2023

Sunday action for the sixth week of the 2023 National Football League begins in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Tennessee Titans face the Baltimore Ravens. John Breech of CBS Sports tries to pick upsets every week, but did not pick the Jacksonville Jaguars to surprise the Buffalo Bills last week in England. He was right with the New York Jets in upsetting the Denver Broncos though. Let’s see who he has in week six.

Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U: 41.5)

Breech is picking the Titans here 19-16. It should be noted he is 0-5 in games involving Tennessee this season. The reason why Breech likes Tennessee (2-3) is because he does not believe the Ravens (3-2) passing game is dangerous enough to exploit the Titans secondary. Breech points out that Ravens receivers dropped seven passes last week in their 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens have lost twice this season when entering the game as the favourite. In addition to their touchdown loss to the Steelers, they lost 22-19 in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts in week three.

Washington Commanders (+2.5) @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 42.5)

Ok. The Washington Commanders secondary was downright awful last week in their 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields and D.J. Moore had chemistry all night long. The positive side was the fact that the Commanders offense clicked themselves. Yes, they only scored 20 points, but you cannot ignore the fact that Washington quarterback Sam Howell had 388 passing yards himself. If he puts together another effective performance, it could be good enough to get Washington the W. Breech is picking Washington 22-19.

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) @ Chicago Bears (O/U: 43.5)

When the Bears beat the Commanders last Thursday, they ended a 14 game losing streak from last season. Now Breech believes the Bears have the momentum to win again. Don’t forget they will be more rested than the Vikings, who just played last Sunday. Breech is picking the Bears 27-24.

Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 50.5)

Breech believes the difference maker in this contest will be Chargers offensive co-ordinator Kellen Moore of Prosser, Washington. Moore was the Cowboys quarterback coach in 2018, and the Cowboys offensive co-ordinator from 2019 to 2023. Breech believes his experience with the Cowboys will give the Chargers a significant edge here because he has personal knowledge of how a Mike McCarthy team works. Moore also has NFL quarterbacking experience as he was with the Detroit Lions from 2012 to 2014, and the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017. Breech likes the Chargers 30-27.