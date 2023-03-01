MMA

Jon Jones Injury: Chael Sonnen Says Bones Is Hurt Going Into UFC 285

Garrett Kerman
The highly anticipated PPV event of the year UFC 285 is finally on tap this weekend. We have the return of the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones looking to reclaim that status and gold in a brand new weight class as he takes on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Jones is coming back after a three-year hiatus getting his body ready to take the leap up a weight class to the heavyweight division to take on the biggest opponents in his career. He has stated that he took his time over the years to go full force to compete at a high level to capture another championship in his second weight class.

Some people have been talking about that Jones doesn’t look to be in the best shape coming into his first-ever fight in the heavyweight division. Even Chael Sonnen had some concerns for Jones heading into this matchup.

Chael Sonnen Says Bones Is Hurt Going Into UFC 285

Sonnen is making claims that Jones is hurt coming into the biggest fight of his life against Gane this weekend at UFC 285. Jones was seen in the UFC Embedded episodes working out in the pool and Sonnen is claiming that is due to recovering from injury.

Those are pretty big claims to make as Jones was also seen in those videos working out and training hard for this upcoming fight. It is also good to know that Jones doesn’t have a history of being or getting injured during or prior to a championship fight.

He is one of the healthiest fighters and champions that the UFC has had over the years. He is the epitome of hard work and dedication and should expect nothing less from him coming into this fight against Gane.

Don’t miss out on the biggest event of the year and the return of one of the greatest fighters of all time this weekend from the T-Mobile arena live on ESPN+ PPV.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
