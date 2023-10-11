MLB News and Rumors

Jose Abreu ties Astros franchise record for most RBIs in a playoff game

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Jose Abreu

Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu had a significant game three in the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday. The native of Cienfuegos, Cuba tied the Astros franchise record for most runs batted in during a postseason game with five as the Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins 9-1. With the win, the Astros took a two games to one lead in the best of five series.

How did Abreu record his five runs batted in?

Abreu recorded his five runs batted in on two home runs. The first was a three run shot in the first inning with one out off of Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray. The 442-foot home run also scored left fielder Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba and third baseman Alex Bregman of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and put the Astros up 4-0 at the time. The second home run of 440 feet was a two run shot with none out in the ninth inning off of Twins relief pitcher Bailey Ober, and put the Astros up 9-1. Abreu scored right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida, who had walked in the previous at bat.

Who are the other five Astros players with five postseason RBIs in a game?

Abreu becomes the sixth Astros player with five runs batted in during a postseason game. He follows center fielder Carlos Beltran of Manati, Puerto Rico (game five of 2004 National League Divisional Series in a 12-3 Astros win over the Atlanta Braves), third baseman Morgan Ensberg of Redondo Beach, California (game one of the 2005 NLDS in a 10-5 Astros win over the Braves), Bregman (game four of the 2019 World Series, an 8-1 Astros win over the Washington Nationals), shortstop Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico (game four of the 2020 American League Divisional Series, an 11-6 Astros win over the Oakland Athletics), and Alvarez (game one of the 2022 ALDS, an 8-7 Astros win over the Seattle Mariners).

 

 

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors
