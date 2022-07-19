Julio Rodriguez Earned More at HR Derby than his Rookie MLB Contract

Seattle Mariners’ rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez finished as the runner-up in the 2022 Home Run Derby. While Rodriguez didn’t finish the night as the MLB’s top slugger, he managed to earn himself a hefty pay day. In fact, Rodriguez earned more money in the Home Run Derby than his annual MLB salary. Read on to learn more about how much the Mariners star made at the Home Run Derby compared to his MLB rookie contract.

Julio Rodriguez Earned More at Home Run Derby than his MLB Contract

Despite finishing in second place at Dodger Stadium on Monday,

According to MLB expert Bob Nightengale, Julio Rodriguez’s payday at the Home Run Derby netted him a cool $750,000, which is $50,000 more than his MLB rookie contract.

Rodriguez is set to earn $700,000 as a member of the Seattle Mariners in 2022.

While that number might not seem justified considering his overall production this year, the minimum contract for MLB rookies is actually higher than it has ever been. MLB minimum salaries have increased every year since 2016 and the $129,500 jump from 2021 to 2022 is the biggest increase MLB rookies have seen since 2000.

The 21-year-old rookie has launched 16 home runs while batting .275 with 52 RBIs and 21 stolen bases so far this season.

Meanwhile, 2022 Home Run Derby winner Juan Soto took home a $1 million bonus after turning down a $440 million new contract from the Washington Nationals.

Can the Mariners Continue Their AL Wild Card Push?

Prior to the MLB All-Star Break, Rodriguez and the Mariners were heating up.

Seattle will enter the second half of the season riding a spectacular 14-game winning streak. The Mariners are 22-3 since June 21 and Rodroguez has been one of the major reasons for the team’s success. Rodriguez is tied for the team-lead in home runs. The rookie also leads the team in batting average, RBIs, and WAR so far this year.

With just under three months remaining in the MLB regular season, Seattle is one of three AL teams slotted in a Wild Card spot.

At 51-42, the Mariners are just three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the final postseason slot in the American League.