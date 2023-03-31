NBA News and Rumors

Kansas’ Gradey Dick Declares For 2023 NBA Draft

Kansas Jayhawks guard Gradey Dick holds the ball.

Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dick made his announcement on Friday’s edition of NBA Today on ESPN.

Grady Dick Leaves Kansas After One Season

As a freshman, Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Dick made Second-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, and Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Dick helped lead Kansas to a 25-6 regular season record and Big 12 Championship game appearance. The Jayhawks received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, Kansas lost to No. 8 Arkansas in the Round of 32.

Dick was very appreciative of his time at Kansas.

“KU has always been an incredibly special place for me and my family,” Dick said. “Growing up in Wichita, I saw my siblings go there, so I dreamed of being there in a jersey. Being on that court in Allen Fieldhouse was truly special. I learned so much about myself on and off the court. Kansas will always be in my heart.”

Gradey Dick Projected To Be A First-Round Pick In The 2023 NBA Draft

Dick has the perfect size and skillset to play in today’s NBA.

The 6’8″ is an athletic wing who can shoot the three (shot 40% from 3 at Kansas) and guard multiple positions.

ESPN has Dick as the No. 11 prospect in their NBA draft projections.

Dick will likely work out at the NBA Combine in Chicago from May 15-21. The NBA Draft will take place in New York City on June 22.

