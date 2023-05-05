The first Saturday in May is reserved for the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious events in horse racing. The 2023 Derby marks the 149th edition of “The Run for the Roses.” Ken Rudulph of Fanduel TV and TVG shared his expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Ken Rudulph Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

.@MrKenRudulphTV gives his top 3 picks for the Kentucky Derby. Ken's unwavering with support of CONFIDENCE GAME. #PAceMakesTheRace Place your bets on the Kentucky Derby on https://t.co/nBYFHiPrdh pic.twitter.com/eX5cjIfx0z — TVG (@TVG) May 5, 2023

Despite four horses (Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar) being scratched, Forte (+330) remains the favorite heading into the Derby. Earlier in the week, Rudulph believed that Kingsbarns (+1200) and Angel of Empire (+700) were in his top 3 selections, but circumstances heading into this week have changed his mind. Rudulph now believes in Confidence Game (+2200) heading into Saturday.

Confidence Game (+2200)

“I think pace is important, and I think Kingsbarns could be part of the pace,” Rudulph said. “That’s what I thought initially. Now, I don’t think so.” Rudulph does not think Kingsbarns is the “speed threat” that he thought he was, and this “changes things” a little bit.

Rudulph’s number two selection was Angel of Empire, an outstanding closer. Rudulph said, “I think this horse could be in a perfect spot and make that move and turn around there. But I’m not sure if they’re going to have enough to run at now.” Rudulph believes it might be tough for Angel of Empire to make up that ground if the race does not have as much pace.

This leads to Confidence Game, who will run out of position No. 4. “I feel like now I’ve got controlling speed in the Kentucky Derby,” Rudulph said. “Confidence Game is a horse that loves to get the lead. He never fights for it. If you don’t get it, he’ll take it from you.”

Confidence Game previously won twice at Churchill Downs during its two-year-old season. In 2023, Confidence Game came in third place in the Lecomte Stakes and first place in the Rebel Stakes.

Rudulph added, “I have a funny feeling James Graham might break on top, and that will be the spot I want to be in with Confidence Game. I think he might be controlling speed now.”

