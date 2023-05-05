Horse Racing

Ken Rudulph Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks & Predictions: Bet Confidence Game

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Headshot of Ken Rudolph.

The first Saturday in May is reserved for the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious events in horse racing. The 2023 Derby marks the 149th edition of “The Run for the Roses.” Ken Rudulph of Fanduel TV and TVG shared his expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

Ken Rudulph Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Despite four horses (Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar) being scratched, Forte (+330) remains the favorite heading into the Derby. Earlier in the week, Rudulph believed that Kingsbarns (+1200) and Angel of Empire (+700) were in his top 3 selections, but circumstances heading into this week have changed his mind. Rudulph now believes in Confidence Game (+2200) heading into Saturday.

Confidence Game (+2200)

“I think pace is important, and I think Kingsbarns could be part of the pace,” Rudulph said. “That’s what I thought initially. Now, I don’t think so.” Rudulph does not think Kingsbarns is the “speed threat” that he thought he was, and this “changes things” a little bit.

Rudulph’s number two selection was Angel of Empire, an outstanding closer. Rudulph said, “I think this horse could be in a perfect spot and make that move and turn around there. But I’m not sure if they’re going to have enough to run at now.” Rudulph believes it might be tough for Angel of Empire to make up that ground if the race does not have as much pace.

This leads to Confidence Game, who will run out of position No. 4. “I feel like now I’ve got controlling speed in the Kentucky Derby,” Rudulph said. “Confidence Game is a horse that loves to get the lead. He never fights for it. If you don’t get it, he’ll take it from you.”

Confidence Game previously won twice at Churchill Downs during its two-year-old season. In 2023, Confidence Game came in third place in the Lecomte Stakes and first place in the Rebel Stakes.

Rudulph added, “I have a funny feeling James Graham might break on top, and that will be the spot I want to be in with Confidence Game. I think he might be controlling speed now.”

Bet on Confidence Game (+2200) at BetOnline

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks Kentucky Derby
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
skinner

2023 Kentucky Derby Scratched Horses Update: Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar ALL FOUR OUT

Author image David Evans  •  57min
Horse Racing
Shaun King
Shaun King Kentucky Derby Picks 2023: Angel of Empire, Derma
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
Horse Racing
NY Times Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Picks 2023
NY Times Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Picks 2023
Author image James Foglio  •  1h
Horse Racing
Mike Francesca Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2023
Mike Francesca Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2023
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
Horse Racing
The Philadelphia Inquirer Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Predictions
The Philadelphia Inquirer Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  3h
Horse Racing
Courier-Journal Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Predictions
Courier-Journal Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  3h
Horse Racing
Confidence Game Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Confidence Game Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
More News
Arrow to top