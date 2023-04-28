The biggest question surrounding the New York Knicks as they prepare for the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat is the status of forward Julius Randle. The All-Star is currently dealing with a sprained left ankle.

“He didn’t do much today, but he’s feeling a little bit better,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said after Friday’s practice. “So go through the rehab, see where he is [Saturday]. He’s better today than he was [Thursday], and that was the big thing. So we’re hopeful.”

Tom Thibodeau provides an update on Julius Randle's status: "We're hopeful…he moved well today" pic.twitter.com/jBSKSSMsop — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 28, 2023

Julius Randle Re-injured Ankle In Game 5 Win Against Cleveland Cavaliers

In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, Randle re-injured his left ankle late in the second quarter against the Cavs. Randle exited the game and did not return. The Knicks went on to win the series clinching game 106-95.

Randle originally injured his left ankle on March 29 against the Heat, forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Randle returned to the lineup in Game 1 of the playoffs. However, Randle struggled to score throughout the first four games of the series, shooting a combined 21-for-65.

Randle finally started to look like himself in Game 5, scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds, and registering four assists before the injury.

New York Knicks Will Face Miami Heat In Eastern Conference Semifinals

After winning their first playoff series win since 2013, the fourth-seeded Knicks will take on the eighth-seeded Heat, who upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

The Knicks and Heat rivalry dates back to the 90s when the two teams faced each other four straight years in the postseason from 1997-2000. The Knicks won three of four series.

Their most recent playoff matchup came in 2012, when the Heat beat the Knicks in five.

Game 1 between the Knicks and Heat from Madison Square Garden is set for Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

