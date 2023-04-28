NBA News and Rumors

Knicks Hopeful Julius Randle Will Be Ready For Game 1 Against Heat

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle walks off the court.

The biggest question surrounding the New York Knicks as they prepare for the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat is the status of forward Julius Randle. The All-Star is currently dealing with a sprained left ankle.

“He didn’t do much today, but he’s feeling a little bit better,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said after Friday’s practice. “So go through the rehab, see where he is [Saturday]. He’s better today than he was [Thursday], and that was the big thing. So we’re hopeful.”

Julius Randle Re-injured Ankle In Game 5 Win Against Cleveland Cavaliers

In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, Randle re-injured his left ankle late in the second quarter against the Cavs. Randle exited the game and did not return. The Knicks went on to win the series clinching game 106-95.

Randle originally injured his left ankle on March 29 against the Heat, forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Randle returned to the lineup in Game 1 of the playoffs. However, Randle struggled to score throughout the first four games of the series, shooting a combined 21-for-65.

Randle finally started to look like himself in Game 5, scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds, and registering four assists before the injury.

New York Knicks Will Face Miami Heat In Eastern Conference Semifinals

After winning their first playoff series win since 2013, the fourth-seeded Knicks will take on the eighth-seeded Heat, who upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

The Knicks and Heat rivalry dates back to the 90s when the two teams faced each other four straight years in the postseason from 1997-2000. The Knicks won three of four series.

Their most recent playoff matchup came in 2012, when the Heat beat the Knicks in five.

Game 1 between the Knicks and Heat from Madison Square Garden is set for Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Knicks NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Kevin Durant walks on the court.

Kevin Durant Signs Lifetime Contract With Nike

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  38min
NBA News and Rumors
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet walks next to a player.
Toronto Raptors Begin Coaching Search, Expected To Interview Wide Range of Candidates
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NBA News and Rumors
anthony edwards chair
NBA Star Anthony Edwards Could Serve Up To 18 Months in Jail After Alleged Assault With Chair in Minnesota Timberwolves Playoff Loss
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka holds his hand up.
Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta Said NBA Is Comfortable With Team Hiring Ime Udoka
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Clippers Kawhi Leonard stands and stares.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Diagnosed With A Torn Meniscus
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox holds the ball.
Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Has Fractured Finger, Doubtful For Game 5
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 24 2023
NBA News and Rumors
How to watch or stream Lakers vs Grizzlies Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?
How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
Author image James Foglio  •  Apr 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top