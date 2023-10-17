MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates Game 1 National League Championship Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

Here are live updates of game one of the National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies.

8:08 PM ET–Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll leads of the first inning with a single.

8:10 PM ET–Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler strikes out Ketel Marte.

8:13 PM ET–Tommy Pham strikes out…

8:16 PM ET–Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop…0-0 after top of the first…

8:20 PM ET–Leadoff home run by Kyle Schwarber puts Phillies up 1-0…

8:21 PM ET–Trea Turner flies out to right field…

8:21 PM ET–Bryce Harper home run puts Phillies up 2-0…

8:24 PM ET–Alec Bohm flies out to left fielder…

8:25 PM ET–Bryson Stott flies out to outfield…2-0 Phillies after one inning…

8:29 PM ET–Gabriel Moreno flies out to center field…

8:30 PM ET–Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out…

8:31 PM ET–Alec Thomas grounds out…2-0 Phillies heading into bottom of the second…

8:37 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Realmuto…

8:37 PM ET–Nick Castellanos homers for Phillies to go up 3-0…

8:39 PM ET–Brandon Marsh strikes out…

8:40 PM ET–Johan Rojas grounds out to second…3-0 Phillies after two innings…

8:44 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Evan Longoria…

8:48 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Geraldo Perdomo…

8:51 PM ET–Carroll flies out to third base…3-0 Phillies heading into bottom of the third inning…

8:54 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Schwarber…

8:56 PM ET–Turner doubles…

8:57 PM ET–Harper singles and scores Turner…4-0 Phillies…

8:59 PM ET–Bohm hit by a pitch and advances Harper to second…

9:02 PM ET–Stott walks…

9:03 PM ET–Realmuto hits into a double play…4-0 Phillies after three innings…

9:08 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Marte…

9:09 PM ET–Pham grounds out…

9:11 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Walker…4-0 Phillies heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…

9:15 PM ET–Castellanos grounds out…

9:16 PM ET–Marsh base hit…

9:17 PM ET–Rojas double down the left field line…advances Marsh to third base…

9:17 PM ET–Schwarber hits into fielder’s choice…Marsh out at home, Rojas reaches third base…

9:20 PM ET–Turner grounds out to first base…4-0 Phillies after four innings…

9:24 PM ET–Moreno leads off the fifth inning grounding out to third base…

9:26 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Gurriel Jr.

9:27 PM ET–Thomas pops up to shortstop…4-0 Phillies heading into the bottom of the fifth inning…

9:31 PM ET–Harper walks…

9:32 PM ET–Bohm lines out to third base…

9:33 PM ET–Harper reaches second on a wild pitch…

9:34 PM ET–Stott lines out to left field…

9:35 PM ET–Realmuto RBI base hit to outfield…scores Harper…5-0 Phillies…Realmuto initially gets a single and advances to second on the throw to home…

9:37 PM ET–Realmuto reaches third base on a Gallen wild pitch…

9:38 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Castellanos…5-0 Phillies after five innings…

9:42 PM ET–Longoria base hit to right field to lead off the sixth inning…

9:43 PM ET–Perdomo gets Arizona on the scoreboard with a two-run home run…5-2 Phillies…

9:45 PM ET–Carroll pops up to second base…

9:46 PM ET–Marte flies out to deep center field…

9:48 PM ET–Pham pops up to third base…5-2 Philadelphia heading into bottom of the sixth inning…

9:52 PM ET–Marsh grounds out to first base…into pitch for Arizona is Kyle Nelson

9:53 PM ET–Rojas grounds out to Longoria at third base…

9:54 PM ET–Schwarber pops up to third base…5-2 Phillies after six innings…

9:58 PM ET–Seranthony Dominguez pitching for the Phillies….

9:59 PM ET–Walker is hit by a pitch…

9:59 PM ET–Dominguez makes bad throw to second base on a comebacker…Walker reaches third base and Moreno goes to first base…

10:02 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. lines out to second base…umpires initially call Moreno out at first base on the pickoff…Diamondbacks challenge and win…

10:05 PM ET–Thomas sacrifice fly to right fielder scores Walker…5-3 Phillies

10:07 PM ET–Alvarado comes into pitch for Dominguez…

 

Topics  
Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Leody Taveras-3

Live Updates Game 2 American League Championship Series

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
Max Scherzer Look
Texas Rangers Make Announcement About Pitcher Max Scherzer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
Live updates Game 1 American League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 15 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Darryl Strawberry
Who are the top 10 New York Mets home run hitters ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 13 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Garrett Stubbs Bryce Harper
Need A Halloween Costume? Philadelphia Phillies Catcher Garrett Stubbs’ Post-Game Outfit Could Be It
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 13 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Castellanos Water
Nick Castellanos on an historical postseason home run surge
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 13 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Brandon Hyde
Baltimore Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde Responds To Manager Of The Year Discussions
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top