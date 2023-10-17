Live Updates Game 1 National League Championship Series

Here are live updates of game one of the National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies.

8:08 PM ET–Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll leads of the first inning with a single.

8:10 PM ET–Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler strikes out Ketel Marte.

8:13 PM ET–Tommy Pham strikes out…

8:16 PM ET–Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop…0-0 after top of the first…

8:20 PM ET–Leadoff home run by Kyle Schwarber puts Phillies up 1-0…

8:21 PM ET–Trea Turner flies out to right field…

8:21 PM ET–Bryce Harper home run puts Phillies up 2-0…

8:24 PM ET–Alec Bohm flies out to left fielder…

8:25 PM ET–Bryson Stott flies out to outfield…2-0 Phillies after one inning…

8:29 PM ET–Gabriel Moreno flies out to center field…

8:30 PM ET–Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out…

8:31 PM ET–Alec Thomas grounds out…2-0 Phillies heading into bottom of the second…

8:37 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Realmuto…

8:37 PM ET–Nick Castellanos homers for Phillies to go up 3-0…

8:39 PM ET–Brandon Marsh strikes out…

8:40 PM ET–Johan Rojas grounds out to second…3-0 Phillies after two innings…

8:44 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Evan Longoria…

8:48 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Geraldo Perdomo…

8:51 PM ET–Carroll flies out to third base…3-0 Phillies heading into bottom of the third inning…

8:54 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Schwarber…

8:56 PM ET–Turner doubles…

8:57 PM ET–Harper singles and scores Turner…4-0 Phillies…

8:59 PM ET–Bohm hit by a pitch and advances Harper to second…

9:02 PM ET–Stott walks…

9:03 PM ET–Realmuto hits into a double play…4-0 Phillies after three innings…

9:08 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Marte…

9:09 PM ET–Pham grounds out…

9:11 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Walker…4-0 Phillies heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…

9:15 PM ET–Castellanos grounds out…

9:16 PM ET–Marsh base hit…

9:17 PM ET–Rojas double down the left field line…advances Marsh to third base…

9:17 PM ET–Schwarber hits into fielder’s choice…Marsh out at home, Rojas reaches third base…

9:20 PM ET–Turner grounds out to first base…4-0 Phillies after four innings…

9:24 PM ET–Moreno leads off the fifth inning grounding out to third base…

9:26 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Gurriel Jr.

9:27 PM ET–Thomas pops up to shortstop…4-0 Phillies heading into the bottom of the fifth inning…

9:31 PM ET–Harper walks…

9:32 PM ET–Bohm lines out to third base…

9:33 PM ET–Harper reaches second on a wild pitch…

9:34 PM ET–Stott lines out to left field…

9:35 PM ET–Realmuto RBI base hit to outfield…scores Harper…5-0 Phillies…Realmuto initially gets a single and advances to second on the throw to home…

9:37 PM ET–Realmuto reaches third base on a Gallen wild pitch…

9:38 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Castellanos…5-0 Phillies after five innings…

9:42 PM ET–Longoria base hit to right field to lead off the sixth inning…

9:43 PM ET–Perdomo gets Arizona on the scoreboard with a two-run home run…5-2 Phillies…

9:45 PM ET–Carroll pops up to second base…

9:46 PM ET–Marte flies out to deep center field…

9:48 PM ET–Pham pops up to third base…5-2 Philadelphia heading into bottom of the sixth inning…

9:52 PM ET–Marsh grounds out to first base…into pitch for Arizona is Kyle Nelson

9:53 PM ET–Rojas grounds out to Longoria at third base…

9:54 PM ET–Schwarber pops up to third base…5-2 Phillies after six innings…

9:58 PM ET–Seranthony Dominguez pitching for the Phillies….

9:59 PM ET–Walker is hit by a pitch…

9:59 PM ET–Dominguez makes bad throw to second base on a comebacker…Walker reaches third base and Moreno goes to first base…

10:02 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. lines out to second base…umpires initially call Moreno out at first base on the pickoff…Diamondbacks challenge and win…

10:05 PM ET–Thomas sacrifice fly to right fielder scores Walker…5-3 Phillies

10:07 PM ET–Alvarado comes into pitch for Dominguez…