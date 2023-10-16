Live Updates Game 2 American League Championship Series

Here are live updates of game two of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

4:40 PM ET–Marcus Semien has a lead off single for Rangers

4:40 PM ET–Corey Seager has bloop single in left field and advances Semien to second base. Two pitches for Valdez and two singles for Rangers hitters.

4:42 PM ET–Framber Valdez has throwing error (while Robbie Grossman batting) to first base and scores Semien. He also advances Seager. 1-0 Texas…

4:43 PM ET–Aroldis Garcia base hit to right field and scores Seager. He advances Grossman to third…2-0 Texas…

4:46 PM ET–Mitch Garver RBI single to left field and scores Grossman, and advances Garcia to second base…3-0 Texas…

4:48 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Jonah Heim…

4:49 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe RBI single to left field and scores Garcia…and advances Garver to second base…4-0 Texas

4:51 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Josh Jung…

4:53 PM ET–Leody Taveras flies out to center field…4-0 Rangers after the top of the first inning…Rangers set franchise record for most runs in the first inning of a postseason game…

4:59 PM ET–Jose Altuve flies out to right field…Rangers starting pitcher is Nathan Eovaldi…

4:59 PM ET–Alex Bregman grounds out to third base…

5 PM ET–Kyle Tucker lines out to first base…4-0 Rangers after 1 inning…

5:03 PM ET–Semien base hit single to left field…Semien has seen two pitches and has two base hits…

5:06 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Seager…

5:07 PM ET–Grossman hits into fielder’s choice…Semien out at second base…

5:09 PM ET–Garcia hit by a pitch…advances Grossman to second…

5:11 PM ET–Garver strikes out….4-0 Rangers heading into the bottom of the second inning…

5:15 PM ET–Yordan Alvarez upper deck home run for Houston…4-1 Rangers….

5:17 PM ET–Jose Abreu grounds out to third base….

5:18 PM ET–Eovaldi strikes out Michael Brantley looking…

5:19 PM ET–Great defensive play by Josh Jung at third base to get Chas McCormick out on a ground out…4-1 Rangers after two innings…

5:23 PM ET–Jonah Heim hits a home run for Texas on a cutter…5-1 Rangers to lead off third inning…

5:26 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Lowe…

5:27 PM ET–Jung strikes out…

5:29 PM ET–Valdez walks Taveras…Valdez leaves game after two and a third innings…

5:32 PM ET–new pitcher for Astros is Rafael Montero…

5:33 PM ET–Taveras steals second base…first stolen base attempt for Texas in the ALCS…

5:34 PM ET–Montero strikes out Semien…5-1 Rangers heading into the bottom of the third inning…

5:39 PM ET–Jeremy Pena flies out to right field…

5:41 PM ET–Eovaldi strikes out Martin Maldonado…

5:41 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to Kyle Seager….5-1 Rangers after three innings…

5:45 PM ET–Seager flies out to center field…

5:46 PM ET—Evan Carter, who replaces Robbie Grossman in left field, flies out to left field…

5:48 PM ET–Montero strikes out Garcia….5-1 Rangers heading into the bottom of the third…

5:52 PM ET–Alex Bregman hits home run near the foul pole in left field…5-2 Rangers…

5:53 PM ET–Kyle Tucker, who continues to struggle, pops up to third base…

5:55 PM ET– Alvarez strikes out…

5:57 PM ET–Abreu strikes out…5-2 Rangers after four innings…

6 PM ET–J.P. France new pitcher for the Astros…

6:01 PM ET–Garver pops up to third base…

6:03 PM ET–Heim flies out to right field…

6:05 PM ET–Lowe flies out to outfield…5-2 Rangers heading into bottom of the fifth inning…

6:11 PM ET–Brantley base hit single off of Eovaldi…

6:13 PM ET–McCormick base hit and advances Brantley to second base…

6:14 PM ET–Pena reaches base on error by Jung…advances Brantley to third and McCormick to second…

6:18 PM ET–Eovaldi strikes out Yainer Diaz, who was a pinch hitter…

6:20 PM ET–Eovaldi strikes out Jose Altuve…

6:20 PM ET–Alex Bregman grounds out to third base…5-2 Rangers…

6:24 PM ET–J.P. France new pitcher for the Astros..Jung flew out to center field…

6:26 PM ET–Eovaldi triples…

6:27 PM ET–Semien lines out to third base…5-2 Rangers heading into the bottom of the sixth…

6:32 PM ET–Eovaldi strikes out Tucker who went after a bad ball in the dirt…

6:33 PM ET–Eovaldi walks Alvarez…

6:35 PM ET–Eovaldi strikes out Abreu…

6:36 PM ET–Brantley RBI double scores Alvarez for the Astros…5-3 Rangers…

6:37 PM ET–Eovaldi strikes out McCormick…Eovaldi has been productive so far as he has given up three earned runs in six innings…5-3 Texas leading Houston after 6 innings…

6:42 PM ET–France strikes out Seager…

6:44 PM ET–Carter walks…

6:47 PM ET–Phil Maton new pitcher for the Astros…

6:49 PM ET–Garcia grounds out to third base and and advances Carter to second base…

6:51 PM ET–Garver grounds out to the pitcher…still 5-3 Rangers heading into the bottom of the seventh…

6:55 pm ET–Josh Sborz pitches for the Rangers…Pena grounds out to shortstop…

6:56 PM ET–Diaz grounds out to shortstop…

7 PM ET–Sborz strikes out Altuve…5-3 Rangers after seven innings…

7:01 PM ET–Bryan Abreu strikes out Heim…

7:03 PM ET–Lowe flies out to Pena…

7:05 PM ET–Abreu strikes out Jung…still 5-3 Rangers heading into the bottom of the eighth…

7:08 PM ET–Aroldis Chapman coming in to through smoke for the Rangers…had a 98 mph fastball to Bregman, who flew out to center field…

7:10 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to second base on a 100 mile per hour fast ball…

7:11 PM ET–Alvarez homers off of Chapman…5-4 Rangers…

7:15 PM ET–Jose Leclerc comes into pitch for the Rangers to close in the eighth inning…

7:17 PM ET–Jose Abreu of the Astros walks…

7:19 PM ET–Leclerc walks Brantley and advances Abreu to second…

7:20 PM ET–McCormick grounds out to Jung…still 5-4 Rangers after eight innings…