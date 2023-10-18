MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates Game 2 of 2023 National League Championship Series

Jeremy Freeborn
Here are live updates of game two of the National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

8:09 PM ET–Carroll reaches base on an error by Phillies shortstop Trea Turner…

8:11 PM ET—Aaron Nola strikes out Ketel Marte…

8:13 PM ET–Nola strikes out Tommy Pham…

8:14 PM ET–Christian Walker pops up to second base…zero runs for the Diamondbacks after top of the first…

8:18 PM ET–Kyle Schwarber grounds out…

8:20 PM ET–Trea Turner home run…1-0 Phillies

8:21 PM ET–Bryce Harper walks…

8:24 PM ET–Alec Bohm flies out to deep center field…

8:26 PM ET–Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno throws a strike to second base and Harper is out…1-0 Phillies after one inning…

8:29 PM ET–Alec Bohm makes great defensive play at third base to get Moreno out…

8:32 PM ET–Nola strikes out Lourdes Gurriel Jr….

8:33 PM ET–Alec Thomas grounds out to second base…1-0 Phillies heading into the bottom of the second…

8:37 PM ET–Bryson Stott flies out to center field…

8:40 PM ET–Nick Castellanos flies out to right field…1-0 Phillies after two…

8:44 PM ET–Nola strikes out Evan Longoria…

8:46 PM ET–Geraldo Perdomo pops up to Turner…

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
