Live Updates Game 3 Of 2023 National League Championship Series

Jeremy Freeborn
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery

Here are live updates of game three of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

5:09 PM ET–Brandon Pfaadt, starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks, strikes out Kyle Schwarber. During the regular season, Schwarber struck out 215 times, which led Major League Baseball…

5:09 PM ET–Trea Turner base hit for Phillies…

5:11 PM ET–Bryce Harper hits into a double play…0-0 heading into bottom of one…

5:14 PM ET–Ketel Marte has hard ground ball out to Alec Bohm at third base…

5:15 PM ET–Ranger Suarez strikes out Corbin Carroll..

5:17 PM ET–Suarez strikes out Gabriel Moreno…0-0 after 1…

5:22 PM ET–Alec Bohm flies out to outfield…

5:24 PM ET–Pfaadt strikes out Bryson Stott…

5:26 PM ET–Pfaadt strikes out J.T. Realmuto…0-0 heading into bottom of the second inning…

5:30 PM ET–Christian Walker grounds out to Suarez…

5:32 PM ET–Suarez strikes out Tommy Pham…

5:34 PM ET–Lourdes Gurriel Jr. base hit…

5:34 PM ET–Evan Longoria grounds out…0-0 after two innings…

5:39 PM ET–Brandon Pfaadt strikes out Nick Castellanos…

5:40 PM ET–Brandon Marsh one out RBI double…poor defense for Arizona…

5:43 PM ET–Johan Rojas strikes out…

5:46 PM ET–Pfaadt strikes out Schwarber again…0-0 after two and a half innings…

5:50 PM ET–Emmanuel Rivera flies out to right field…

5:51 PM ET–Geraldo Perdomo strikes out looking on a great pitch by Suarez…

5:51 PM ET–Ketel Marte double…now has a 13 game hitting streak to start his postseason career…second longest streak ever…Marquis Grissom of Atlanta, Georgia had a 15 game hitting streak to start his postseason career with the Atlanta Braves from 1995 to 1996…

5:52 PM ET–Carroll grounds out to third base…0-0 after three innings…

5:57 PM ET–Pfaadt strikes out Turner…

5:57 PM ET–Harper gourds out to second…

5:58 PM ET–Bohm flies out to right field…still 0-0…

6:01 PM ET–Moreno grounds out…

6:02 PM ET–Walker walks…

6:04 PM ET–Suarez strikes out..

Pham…

6:07 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shortstop…0-0 after four innings…

6:10 PM ET–Bryson Stott pops up to second base…

6:12 PM ET–Realmuto flies out to center field…

6:13 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…score remains 0-0…now eight strikeouts for Pfaadt…

6:18 PM ET–Longoria flies out to outfield…

6:20 PM ET—Suarez strikes out Rivera…

6:21 PM ET–Suarez strikes out Perdomo…starting pitchers have a combined 15 strikeouts…0-0 after five innings…

6:26 PM ET–Pfaadt strikes out Marsh…

6:27 PM ET–Rojas flies out…

6:28 PM ET–Torey Lovullo takes out Pfaadt even though he pitched great…

6:30 PM ET–Andrew Saalfrank comes into pitch and walks Schwarber…

6:33 PM ET–Trea Turner grounds out to shortstop…still 0-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth…

6:36 PM ET–Marte doubles…

6:41 PM ET–Carroll grounds out to second base and advances Marte to third…

6:42 PM ET–Jeff Hoffman strikes out Moreno…

6:44 PM ET–Walker grounds out to shortstop…0-0 after six innings…

6:48 PM ET–Saalfrank comes into game as reliever with the score of 0-0 even though he has only 11 career appearances…

6:50 PM ET—Saalfrank walks Harper…

6:54 PM ET–Ryan Thompson coming into pitch for Arizona…

6:54 PM ET–Bohm reaches base on an infield hit and advances Harper to second…

6:57 PM ET–great sinker by Thompson the sidearmer, causes Stott to hit into a double play…

6:58 PM ET–Harper scores on a wild pitch by Thompson…1-0 Phillies

6:59 PM ET–Thompson strikes out Realmuto…1-0 Phillies heading into the bottom of the seventh…

7:02 PM ET–Orion Kerkering into pitch for the Phillies…gives up single to Pham…Alek Thomas comes into pinch run…

7:04 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. RBI double scores Thomas…line drive extra base hit down third base line…1-1

7:07 PM ET–Pavan Smith pinch hit single and advances Gurriel Jr. to third base…

7:10 PM ET–Jose Alvarado comes into relief for Philadelphia…

7:11 PM ET–Rivera hits into a 6-4-3 double play with the Phillies infield in…

7:12 PM ET–Perdomo grounds out to Alvarado…1-1 after seven innings…

7:15 PM ET–Kevin Ginkel into relief for Arizona…

7:16 PM ET–Ginkel strikes out Castellanos…

7:18 PM ET–Ginkel strikes out Marsh…

7:19 PM ET–Rojas grounds out to Ginkel…1-1 heading into bottom of the eighth…

7:23 PM ET–Alvardo strikes out Marte…

7:26 PM ET–Carroll flies out to center field…

7:27 PM ET–Moreno double to wall…Rojas tried to make great catch but just missed it…

7:27 PM ET–Walker walked intentionally….

7:28 PM ET–Thomas grounds out to second base…

 

