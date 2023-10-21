Here are live updates of game four of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

8:10 PM ET–Diamondbacks starting pitcher Joe Mantiply strikes out Kyle Schwarber…

8:11 PM ET—Trea Turer base hit to right field…

8:13 PM ET–Turner out on a 1-3-6 at second base…

8:15 PM ET—Harper grounds out to second base…0-0 after heading into the bottom of the first inning…

8:18 PM ET–Christopher Sanchez starting for the Phillies…

8:18 PM ET–Ketel Marte grounds out to second base…

8:19 PM ET–Corbin Carroll grounds out to pitcher…

8:21 PM ET–Gabriel Moreno flies out to foul territory…0-0 after 1 inning…

8:25 PM ET–Luis Frias now pitching for Arizona…

8:25 PM ET–Alec Bohm grounds out to third base…

8:27 PM ET–Bryson Stott strikes out…

8:29 PM ET–Realmuto flies out to left field…great catch by Lourdes Gurriel Jr…0-0 after an inning and a half…

8:33 PM ET–Christian Walker records infield single…runs under the tag attempt at first base…

8:36 PM ET–Tommy Pham strikes out looking…

8:38 PM ET–Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to Sanchez and advances Walker to second base…

8:40 PM ET–Walker reaches third base on a pass ball…

8:40 PM ET–Sanchez walks Evan Longoria…

8:42 PM ET–Emmanuel Rivera RBI single scores Walker and advances Longoria to second base…1-0 Arizona

8:44 PM ET–Geraldo Perdomo pops up to the infield…1-0 Diamondbacks after two innings…

8:48 PM ET–Frias strikes out Nick Castellanos….

8:51 PM ET–Kyle Nelson new pitcher for Arizona…

8:52 PM ET–Brandon Marsh grounds out to shortstop…

8:54 PM ET–Nelson strikes out Johan Rojas on a cutter…1-0 Arizona after two and a half innings…

8:58 PM ET–Marte safe on infield single to shortstop…

8:59 PM ET–Marte reaches second on wild pitch…

9 PM ET–Carroll grounds out…

9:02 PM ET–Jeff Hoffman into pitch for Philadelphia…

9:05 PM ET–Gabriel Moreno RBI single scores Ketel Marte…2-0 Diamondbacks

9:07 PM ET–Hoffman strikes out Walker…

9:08 PM ET–Tommy Pham grounds out to third base…2-0 Diamondbacks after three innings…

9:13 PM ET–Kyle Schwarber home run for the Phillies…2-1 Arizona

9:17 PM ET–Miguel Castro new pitcher for the Diamondbacks…

9:17 PM ET–Turner flies out to outfield…

9:19 PM ET–Castro strikes out Harper…

9:20 PM ET–Bohm grounds out to second base…2-1 Arizona heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…

9:24 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. flies out to right field…

9:27 PM ET–Longoria strikes out…

9:28 PM ET–Hoffman strikes out Rivera…2-1 Arizona after four innings…

9:32 PM ET–Stott grounds out to second base…

9:34 PM ET–J.T. Realmuto single…

9:35 PM ET–Nick Castellanos grounds out to the pitcher…advances Realmuto to second base…

9:38 PM ET–Andrew Saalfrank new pitcher for Arizona…

9:39 PM ET–Key two-out RBI double by Brandon Marsh…scores Realmuto…2-2….

9:41 PM ET–Rojas hits line drive to third base…2-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning…

9:44 PM ET–Matt Strahm into pitch for the Phillies…

9:46 PM ET–Perdomo flies out to right field…

9:49 PM ET–Marte flies out to left field…

9:51 PM ET–Carroll grounds out to first base…2-2 after five innings…

9:56 PM ET–Schwarber walks to lead off the sixth inning…

10:01 PM ET–Turner walks…

10:04 PM ET–Bryce Harper walks…bases loaded and nobody out…

10:07 PM ET–Ryan Thompson coming into pitch for Arizona…

10:08 PM ET–Alec Bohm hits into fielder’s choice…bad throw from Rivera to home scores Schwarber and Turner…Harper at third and Bohm out at second base by the throw from Moreno…4-2 Phillies…

10:10 PM ET–Stott walks…

10:11 PM ET–Stott steals second base…

10:12 PM ET–Thompson strikes out Realmuto…

10:14 PM ET–Castellanos grounds out to second base…4-2 Phillies heading into the bottom of the sixth inning…

10:16 PM ET–Anthony Dominguez coming into pitch for the Phillies…

10:18 PM ET–Moreno walks…

10:20 PM ET–Dominguez strikes out Walker…

10:22 PM ET–Pavin Smith base hit and advances Moreno to second base…

10:26 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. strikes out…

10:26 PM ET–Evan Longoria flies out…4-2 Phillies after six innings…

10:30 PM ET–Brandon Marsh strikes out…

10:31 PM ET–Rojas triple…

10:32 PM ET–Schwarber intentionally walked…

10:33 PM ET–Turner sacrifice fly scores Rojas…5-2 Phillies…

10:34 PM ET–Harper strikeout…5-2 Phillies heading into the bottom of the seventh…

10:37 PM ET–Rivera pops up to first base…

10:40 PM ET–Gregory Soto into pitch for Phillies…

10:42 PM ET–Perdomo single…

10:44 PM ET–Marte walks…

10:46 PM ET–Carroll reaches on fielder’s choice…Marte out at second and Perdomo at third…

10:50 PM ET–Orion Kerkering into pitch for Philadelphia…

10:52 PM ET–Gabriel Moreno walks…

10:53 PM ET–Christian Walker walks and scores Perdomo…5-3 Diamondbacks….

10:54 PM ET–Smith grounds out to first…

10:57 PM ET–Kevin Ginkel pitching for Arizona….

10:58 PM ET–Alec Bohm base hit…

11 PM ET–Stott flies out to center field…

11:01 PM ET–Realmuto grounds out to first base and advances Stott to second base…

11:03 PM ET–Castellanos hits into fielder’s choice…Riveras tags Stott between second and third…5-3 Philadelphia heading into the bottom of the eighth…

11:06 PM ET–Craig Kimbrel pitching for Phillies…Philadelphia brings in closer an inning early…

11:07 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. leadoff double…

11:09 PM ET–Longoria flies out to Marsh…

11:12 PM ET–Alec Thomas notches two-run home run for Arizona scores Lourdes Gurriel Jr… 5-5…

11:14 PM ET–Kimbrel strikes out Perdomo looking…

11:15 PM ET–Marte base hit to left field…

11:17 PM ET–Carroll hit by a pitch…

yle11:20 PM ET–Jose Alvarado into pitch for Phillies…

11:23 PM ET–Gabriel Moreno RBI single scores Marte…6-5 Diamondbacks

11:23 PM ET–Castellanos flies out to right field…6-5 Diamondbacks after eight innings…

11:29 PM ET–Paul Sewald into close for Arizona…

11:29 PM ET–Brandon Marsh strikes out…

11:33 PM ET–Jake Cave strikes out…

11:33 PM ET–Kyle Schwarber doubles…

11:34 PM ET–Edmundo Sosa comes into Schwarber to pinch run…

11:36 PM ET–Turner strikes out…6-5 Diamondbacks final…NLCS tied two games each…