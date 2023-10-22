MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates Game 5 Of 2023 National League Championship Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
1 min read
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

Here are live updates of game five of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

8:12 PM ET–Kyle Schwarber infield single…

8:13 PM ET–Trea Turner flies out to outfield….

8:16 PM ET–Bryce Harper single and adavances Schwarber to second…

8:17 PM ET–Alec Bohm flies out to Christian Walker at first base in foul territory…

8:19 PM ET–Bryson Stott two out RBI single scores Schwarber and advances Harper to third…1-0 Phillies…

8:20 PM ET–Double steal attempt successful for Philadelphia…Stott reaches second base and Harper scores…2-0 Philadelphia…Gabriel Montero of the Diamondbacks injured

8:24 PM ET–Realmuto grounds out to shortstop…2-0 Phillies…

8:29 PM ET–Corbin Carroll walks…

8:33 PM ET–Ketel Marte base hit single and advances Carroll to third base…

8:35 PM ET–Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler strikes out Christian Walker…

8:36 PM ET–Pavin Smith grounds out to first base…2-0 Phillies after 1 inning…

8:41 PM ET–Nick Castellanos walks..,

8:43 PM ET–

 

 

Topics  
Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Live Updates Game 4 Of 2023 National League Championship Series

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
MLB News and Rumors
ALCS 2023
Bench Clearing Brawl Erupts In Game 5 Of ALCS
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
Live Updates Game 5 Of 2023 American League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Who Are The Top 10 Oakland Athletics Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
Live Updates Game 4 Of 2023 American League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 19 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Live Updates Game 3 Of 2023 National League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 19 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Babe Ruth
Who Are The Top 10 New York Yankees Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top