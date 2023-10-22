Here are live updates of game five of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

8:12 PM ET–Kyle Schwarber infield single…

8:13 PM ET–Trea Turner flies out to outfield….

8:16 PM ET–Bryce Harper single and adavances Schwarber to second…

8:17 PM ET–Alec Bohm flies out to Christian Walker at first base in foul territory…

8:19 PM ET–Bryson Stott two out RBI single scores Schwarber and advances Harper to third…1-0 Phillies…

8:20 PM ET–Double steal attempt successful for Philadelphia…Stott reaches second base and Harper scores…2-0 Philadelphia…Gabriel Montero of the Diamondbacks injured

8:24 PM ET–Realmuto grounds out to shortstop…2-0 Phillies…

8:29 PM ET–Corbin Carroll walks…

8:33 PM ET–Ketel Marte base hit single and advances Carroll to third base…

8:35 PM ET–Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler strikes out Christian Walker…

8:36 PM ET–Pavin Smith grounds out to first base…2-0 Phillies after 1 inning…

8:41 PM ET–Nick Castellanos walks..,

