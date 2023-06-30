Mahomes, Kelce Take Down Curry, Klay In The Match

In an unexpected twist, the Kansas City Chiefs, represented by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, emerged victorious in a matchup against the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson during the eighth edition of The Match on Thursday. The Hoopers were definitely favored as Curry is a +1 handicap.

Warriors Couldn’t Get it Done

Despite Curry’s renowned golfing skills and his favorable handicap of +1.3, which made him the clear favorite alongside his less-experienced teammate Thompson, it was Mahomes, with a reported handicap of 7.7, who stole the show early on. The Chiefs took an early lead with a brilliant chip by Mahomes, securing a birdie and setting the tone for the match. They went on to win the next three holes, establishing a commanding 4-up lead by the sixth hole and threatening to seal the victory by the eighth. The Warriors struggled on the green, making a comeback seem unlikely.

This Mahomes chip shot ⛳️ Catch #CapitalOnesTheMatch NOW in the BR app 📲 https://t.co/XLmPuQBgBo pic.twitter.com/Syrh9MK0ss — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2023

Draymond The Hype Man

However, the Warriors managed to regain their footing after their initial setback. Driven by a sense of urgency, and with Draymond Green enthusiastically cheering them on from the sidelines, they fought back. The Chiefs secured their win two holes later with a birdie on the 10th, just as Curry appeared to be finding his rhythm.

Dray was HYPED after this Klay putt 😂🔥#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/QBCekhbc4M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

Cmon Draymond

Although the result was a blow for the Warriors, perhaps an even greater loss came in the form of Green’s attempt to chug a beer. The event itself followed the usual format of orchestrated banter, relentless advertising, and Charles Barkley’s entertaining trash talk. Notably, this was the second time the event, initially conceived as a one-on-one showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, featured no professional golfers. Last year, Mahomes, alongside Josh Allen, lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the sixth edition.

Draymond trying to chug a beer was an ultimate fail 😭#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/GTz2oryXYp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

The Match Is Always Entertaining

The list of champions in The Match has now become a perplexing trivia question, including Mickelson; Woods and Peyton Manning; Mickelson and Charles Barkley; Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers; Brooks Koepka; Brady and Rodgers; Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas; and Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

As we eagerly await the next installment, only time will tell how the lineup will shape up and who will emerge victorious in future editions of The Match.