Maria Sakkari Is The 2023 Guadalajara Open Champion

Maria Sakkari won the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

MARIA IS VICTORIOUS AT LAST! 🙌 Maria Sakkari wins her 2nd career title & 1st since 2019, beating Dolehide in Guadalajara 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jnK6MtlQAP — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 24, 2023

Describing herself as an honorary Mexican citizen amid adoring fans chanting her name and holding Greek flags and signs to support her, Sakkari was overcome with emotion.

Maria Sakkari after winning Guadalajara: “I’m so happy to be a part of this group of people, to be here every year, to celebrate with you guys. With all of you. This is my 2nd home. Thank you so much.” Crowd chants *Maria! Maria!* 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/b2AsNBDDJX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 24, 2023



With one title in her career earned in 2019, she has played in six straight finals without securing a win.

Sakkari had a rough year at the Grand Slams, not getting past the first round in three out of the four.

After the US Open first-round loss, she cried openly at the press conference, wondering if she should take a break.

She did not drop a set the entire week, and her demeanor seemed lighter and happier.

This one’s yours, Maria 🥹@mariasakkari defeats Dolehide, 7-5, 6-3 to win her first EVER WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara!!! 🏆#GDLOpenAKRON pic.twitter.com/UcE4EGoIFA — wta (@WTA) September 24, 2023

Sakkari even wore a Mexican soccer jersey made for her by Adidas while hoping no one in Greece would be too upset with her.

It is obvious how hard she works and how much it meant to her to win this title when a year ago she finished as the runner-up to Jessica Pegula.

During her speech, she talked about how difficult it was to hear the talk about being ranked in the top five for the past few years without winning a tournament.

Maria Sakkari after winning 1st title in more than 4 years: “I want to thank my coach Tom who’s been with me the last 5 years. We waited more than 4 years for a 2nd title. We’ve heard many bad things like I’ll never win a title. That I’m a top 5 player with only 1 title. That… pic.twitter.com/msBr0iWybr — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 24, 2023

It is yet another reminder that we the spectators and fans have no idea the pressure and turmoil the players go through physically, mentally, and emotionally in an effort to be at the top of their game.

Congratulations Maria Sakkari!