Maria Sakkari Is The 2023 Guadalajara Open Champion

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari won the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

Describing herself as an honorary Mexican citizen amid adoring fans chanting her name and holding Greek flags and signs to support her, Sakkari was overcome with emotion.


With one title in her career earned in 2019, she has played in six straight finals without securing a win.

Sakkari had a rough year at the Grand Slams, not getting past the first round in three out of the four.

After the US Open first-round loss, she cried openly at the press conference, wondering if she should take a break.

She did not drop a set the entire week, and her demeanor seemed lighter and happier.

Sakkari even wore a Mexican soccer jersey made for her by Adidas while hoping no one in Greece would be too upset with her.

It is obvious how hard she works and how much it meant to her to win this title when a year ago she finished as the runner-up to Jessica Pegula.

During her speech, she talked about how difficult it was to hear the talk about being ranked in the top five for the past few years without winning a tournament.

It is yet another reminder that we the spectators and fans have no idea the pressure and turmoil the players go through physically, mentally, and emotionally in an effort to be at the top of their game.

Congratulations Maria Sakkari!

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
