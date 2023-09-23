Tennis News and Rumors

Maria Sakkari Reaches Guadalajara Open Final For Second Straight Year

Wendi Oliveros
Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari has been all smiles all week in Guadalajara.

She completely dominated Caroline Garcia in straight sets to reach the final.

Sakkari and the Guadalajara crowd have a mutual love.

Following the match, she talked about focusing on smiling and enjoying herself.

It is wonderful to see the joy which was seldom seen in 2023.

She feels at home in Guadalajara, and it shows.

Sakkari will face American Caroline Dolehide ranked 111th in the world who is in her first career WTA final.

She defeated Sofia Kenin earlier in the day.

Dolehide is also in the thick of things in doubles with partner Asia Muhammad.

The pair take the court later tonight to face Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens in the semifinals.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
