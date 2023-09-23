Maria Sakkari has been all smiles all week in Guadalajara.

She completely dominated Caroline Garcia in straight sets to reach the final.

DOMINANT MATCH FROM MARIA 💪🇬🇷 Maria Sakkari defeats Garcia and advances to her 2nd final in as many months!#GLDOpenAKRON pic.twitter.com/YLt6CrumuZ — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 23, 2023

Sakkari and the Guadalajara crowd have a mutual love.

Following the match, she talked about focusing on smiling and enjoying herself.

It is wonderful to see the joy which was seldom seen in 2023.

What I love most from Sakkari there is how much she enjoyed to be out there. Has visibly been stressed on court in the past, and it has cost her in these big matches. — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) September 23, 2023

Sakkari d. Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-0 These last few months, Maria’s been searching for answers. She’s battled with herself. She’s looked lost at times. ✅Back to back finals in Guadalajara But when push comes to shove, her spirit remains unbreakable. 🇬🇷🤍 pic.twitter.com/n1QAgG83Bv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 23, 2023

She feels at home in Guadalajara, and it shows.

Sakkari will face American Caroline Dolehide ranked 111th in the world who is in her first career WTA final.

She defeated Sofia Kenin earlier in the day.

Dolehide does it! 💥 A fairytale week continues for Caroline Dolehide as she books her ticket to the Guadalajara final! 🏆#GDLOpenAKRON pic.twitter.com/PZuexYnPb5 — wta (@WTA) September 23, 2023

Maria Sakkari will take on Caroline Dolehide in the Guadalajara Final Sakkari going for her 2nd title on the WTA Tour, while Dolehide is looking to finish the magical week with a trophy. pic.twitter.com/TtbYiBKuB8 — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) September 23, 2023

Dolehide is also in the thick of things in doubles with partner Asia Muhammad.

The pair take the court later tonight to face Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens in the semifinals.

