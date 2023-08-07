Marlins showing caution with star pitcher Eury Perez

The Miami Marlins are facing the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in an extremely intriguing National League matchup. The Reds are tied with the Chicago Cubs for the third wildcard spot in the National League, while the Marlins are only half a game back. Cincinnati is at 59 wins and 55 losses, while Miami is at 58 wins and 55 losses. Cincinnati and Chicago are also only a game and a half back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

Return of Marlins Starting Pitcher Eury Perez

The biggest story in the game between the Marlins and Reds from the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday is the fact that the Marlins will start pitcher Eury Perez of Santiago, Dominican Republic. Perez has not started a game for the Marlins since July 6. Miami has shown significant caution with their starting pitcher as they are concerned about overpitching their 20-year-old phenom. As a result, Perez was sent down to Double A for abbreviated starts. The bottom line is that Miami needs Perez in their rotation if they hope to reach the postseason. The Marlins have only won one of their last seven games, and over the weekend they looked completely outclassed by a Texas Rangers squad which swept Miami and outscored them 21-10 in the process.

Eury Perez in 2023

Perez has a record of five wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.36. In 11 games and 53 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 41 hits, 14 earned runs, seven home runs, and 17 walks, to go along with 61 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.09.

Other Notables

Reds closer Alexis Diaz of Humacao, Puerto Rico and Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela have also had notable seasons. Diaz is second in the National League with 32 saves, and Arraez leads the Major Leagues with a .375 batting average and 157 hits.