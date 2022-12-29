MLB News and Rumors

Marlins sign second baseman Jean Segura

Jeremy Freeborn
The Miami Marlins signed second baseman Jean Segura of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic to a two-year deal worth $17 million according to R.J. Anderson and Mike Axisa of CBS Sports. The Marlins become the sixth Major League Baseball team Segura has played for following the Los Angeles Angels (2012), the Milwaukee Brewers (2012 to 2015), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2016), the Seattle Mariners (207 to 2018), and the Philadelphia Phillies (2019 to 2022).

2022 MLB Statistics

In 2022, Segura batted .277 with 10 home runs and 33 runs batted in. During 98 games, 354 at bats, and 387 plate appearances, he scored 45 runs and had 98 hits, nine doubles, 13 stolen bases, 25 walks, 137 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .387. Segura missed significant time on the injury list with a broken right index finger. He did not play the entire months of June and July due to the injury.

Two-time All Star

Segura was a National League All-Star with the Brewers in 2013, and the Mariners in 2018. While with Milwaukee, Segura batted .294 with 12 home runs and 49 runs batted in. He scored 74 runs and had 173 hits, 20 doubles, a career-high 10 triples, a career-high 44 stolen bases, 25 walks, 249 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .423. While with the Mariners, Segura batted .304 with 10 home runs and 63 runs batted in. He scored 91 runs, and had 178 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 20 stolen bases, 32 walks, 243 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, a career high six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .415.

Career Statistics

Segura has batted .285 with 107 home runs and 492 runs batted in during 1328 career Major League Baseball games. He had scored 712 runs, and had 1479 hits, 232 doubles, 45 triples, 301 walks, 2122 total bases, 27 sacrifice bunts, and 24 sacrifice flies. He has a career on base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .408. In 2016, Segura led the National League in hits with 203 while with the Diamondbacks.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
